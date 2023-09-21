Innovation and Growth in Private Practice Dentistry Take Center Stage at The Exchange®

Smile Source member wins brand new 2023 Corvette in The Exchange Expo Hall Exchange attendee strikes a pose in general session just before Dr. Temple Grandin takes the main stage Smile Source President and CEO, Gregg Groenemann thanks all the attendees and speakers for joining us at the 2023 Smile Source Exchange

Over 700 dental professionals gather to focus on practice growth, technology, and excellence in dental patient care.

Contrary to the DSO model, Smile Source gives private practice dentists a platform to unite through collaboration while maintaining 100% ownership.” — Gregg Groenemann

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Source®, the largest private practice dental network in the country, hosted their annual meeting, The Exchange®, this past week in Phoenix, AZ. The gathering witnessed an impressive turnout of over 700 dental professionals, with distinguished keynote speakers Dr. Brian Novy and Dr. Temple Grandin headlining the event.

“The 2023 Smile Source Exchange was an invaluable experience for private practice and industry attendees. Contrary to the DSO model, Smile Source gives private practice dentists a platform to unite through collaboration while maintaining 100% ownership. The Exchange allows these dentists to gather and learn how to innovate their practices, increase efficiency, and provide excellent clinical care from industry leaders and their peers,” said Gregg Groenemann, CEO of Smile Source.

Smile Source created The Exchange® 17 years ago to offer its members a place to exchange ideas and share best practices with colleagues from across the country. In addition to networking opportunities, Smile Source members receive industry-best pricing from exhibiting vendors, business, and clinical continuing education courses, and interact with emerging technologies to drive practice excellence.

In 2024, The Exchange will be held just outside Asheville, NC September 11 – 14, 2024. Smile Source warmly welcomes both Smile Source members and growth-focused private practice dentists to join in this event. Early registration for the 2024 session is now open at www.sstheexchange.com

About Smile Source: Founded in 2006 and based in Houston, TX, Smile Source® is on a mission to preserve private practice dentistry and help independent dentists remain fiercely independent. With over 700 member locations nationwide, Smile Source members are some of the most progressive doctors in the industry, focused on mentorship and business and clinical excellence. For more information, visit www.smilesource.com.

