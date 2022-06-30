Smile Source Perks® Available for Private Practice Dentists

Smile Source members now have access to group health insurance, payroll, and HR support, and dental staff training.

Smile Source members now have access to group health insurance, payroll, and HR support, and dental staff training.

Smile Source®, the nation’s leading dental private practice network with more than 1,000 dentists across 625 member locations, has launched Smile Source Perks®. Smile Source Perks® is an affordable solution for private practice dentists to provide group health insurance, payroll, HR support services, continuing education, and training for their staff. Smile Source Perks® is the second of eight new dental support services being launched to the Smile Source® membership in 2022.

Smile Source Perks was designed to be a multi-purpose solution for independent dentists. “Carving a path for private practice dental offices to attain affordable healthcare benefit packages for their staff was a huge win for Smile Source members. Great employees are hard to come by and retaining them can be even harder. Our members have asked for help in staff retention which is why we engaged with brokers to create an affordable solution for group health insurance, payroll, business and personal insurance, employee benefit solutions, risk management services, and staff training,” said Smile Source CEO, Gregg Groenemann.

In addition to offering affordable group healthcare benefits, Smile Source has engaged a web-based payroll solution that was developed for the sole purpose of providing superior payroll and HR management services to Smile Source members.

Smile Source’s dental support services are designed to make a positive impact in private practice dentistry by making the unattainable now attainable. It provides them with DSO level group resources while allowing members to retain 100% autonomy. Our goal is to encourage and support private practice ownership by providing business and clinical support so dentists can spend more time with patients.

About Smile Source: Founded in 2006 and based in Houston, TX, Smile Source® is on a mission to preserve private practice dentistry and help independent dentists remain fiercely independent. Our members are some of the most progressive doctors in the industry. The future of private practice dentistry is here. Welcome to Smile Source. For more information, call 281-359-2344, email KDenhard@smilesource.com or visit www.smilesource.com.

