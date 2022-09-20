Smile Source Private Practice Network

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Source Hosts Largest Event in Company History

A record 1,000 dental professionals attended the 2022 Smile Source Exchange

Smile Source®, the largest private practice dental network in the country, hosted their annual meeting “The Exchange” this past week in Savannah, GA. The Smile Source team welcomed over 1,000 dental professionals to the meeting, marking the 2022 Smile Source Exchange the most attended event in the company’s 16-year history.

“In a time where national meeting attendance is down, we were excited to see such a strong response to The Exchange. Our team has worked hard to create a ‘family reunion’ atmosphere where members come together to learn, celebrate and share our passion for private practice dentistry.” said CEO of Smile Source Gregg Groenemann.

Smile Source created “The Exchange” as an opportunity for Smile Source members to exchange ideas and share best practices with colleagues from all over the country. In addition to networking opportunities, Smile Source members receive industry best pricing from exhibiting vendors, business and clinical continuing education courses and learn about new company programs. They also have the chance to interact with emerging technologies at our “Practice of the Future” exhibit where new dental technologies are launched and showcased each year.

Lastly, Smile Source hosted our national Dental CEO study club for large or multi-location private practices with gross collections between $2M - $10M. This group’s purpose is to learn how to better transition from a practicing dentist to a CEO.

Next year, the 2023 Smile Source Exchange will be in Phoenix Arizona from September 6 – 9, 2023.

About Smile Source: Founded in 2006 and based in Houston, TX, Smile Source® is an invitation-only dental network with 625 member locations and over 1,000 dentists. Our mission is to preserve private practice dentistry and help independent dentists remain independent. Our members are some of the largest and most progressive dentists in the country. For more information, call 281-359-2344, email KDenhard@smilesource.com or visit www.smilesource.com.

