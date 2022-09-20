Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,648 in the last 365 days.

Smile Source Hosts Largest Event in Company History

Smile Source stacked logo. "Smile Source" is green" and "Private Practice Network" is grey. It stands for community, savings, support, family and fiercely independent! Private Practice Dentists

Smile Source Private Practice Network

A record 1,000 dental professionals attended the 2022 Smile Source Exchange

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile Source Hosts Largest Event in Company History

A record 1,000 dental professionals attended the 2022 Smile Source Exchange

Smile Source®, the largest private practice dental network in the country, hosted their annual meeting “The Exchange” this past week in Savannah, GA. The Smile Source team welcomed over 1,000 dental professionals to the meeting, marking the 2022 Smile Source Exchange the most attended event in the company’s 16-year history.

“In a time where national meeting attendance is down, we were excited to see such a strong response to The Exchange. Our team has worked hard to create a ‘family reunion’ atmosphere where members come together to learn, celebrate and share our passion for private practice dentistry.” said CEO of Smile Source Gregg Groenemann.

Smile Source created “The Exchange” as an opportunity for Smile Source members to exchange ideas and share best practices with colleagues from all over the country. In addition to networking opportunities, Smile Source members receive industry best pricing from exhibiting vendors, business and clinical continuing education courses and learn about new company programs. They also have the chance to interact with emerging technologies at our “Practice of the Future” exhibit where new dental technologies are launched and showcased each year.

Lastly, Smile Source hosted our national Dental CEO study club for large or multi-location private practices with gross collections between $2M - $10M. This group’s purpose is to learn how to better transition from a practicing dentist to a CEO.

Next year, the 2023 Smile Source Exchange will be in Phoenix Arizona from September 6 – 9, 2023.

About Smile Source: Founded in 2006 and based in Houston, TX, Smile Source® is an invitation-only dental network with 625 member locations and over 1,000 dentists. Our mission is to preserve private practice dentistry and help independent dentists remain independent. Our members are some of the largest and most progressive dentists in the country. For more information, call 281-359-2344, email KDenhard@smilesource.com or visit www.smilesource.com.

Media Contact Information:
Kathlene Denhard | Tel: 281-359-2344 | Email: KDenhard@SmileSource.com

##

Kathlene Denhard
Smile Source
kdenhard@smilesource.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

See you in Phoenix!

You just read:

Smile Source Hosts Largest Event in Company History

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.