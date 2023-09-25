Tierra Encantada Expands Its Spanish Immersion Childcare and Preschool Services to Fort Worth, Texas

We are excited to bring the Tierra Encantada experience to Fort Worth, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the community” — Kristen Denzer, Founder and CEO

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tierra Encantada, the leader in Spanish immersion early education®, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Camp Bowie Village, 6201 Sunset Drive, Suite 600, Fort Worth, Texas 76116. This new site follows the successful opening in Addison. It marks Tierra Encantada's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, further solidifying its commitment to providing exceptional childcare and preschool services to families across Texas.

Tierra Encantada has been at the forefront of Spanish immersion early education since its establishment in 2013. The award-winning company has consistently offered an elevated childcare experience for children aged 6 weeks through 6 years, with a strong focus on holistic child development. Tierra Encantada's STEAM and SEL curriculum is taught through the language of Spanish. This allows children to learn a second language naturally, much like their first language, through conversation and context.

"The research is clear: children who learn a second language in their earliest years have social and cognitive advantages over their monolingual peers. Our families recognize that we are providing a safe, nurturing place for their children to become bilingual while exceeding early learning benchmarks," said Kristen Denzer, Founder and CEO of Tierra Encantada.

At Tierra Encantada, the learning experience is more than just education. Children's days are filled with warmth, nutritious meals, and meaningful connections. The culinary program at Tierra Encantada is exceptional, featuring recipes from around the world that are prepared from scratch using organic ingredients by an in-house chef. This commitment to quality nutrition ensures that children receive the best possible start in life.

Tierra Encantada is a leader in Spanish immersion childcare, this is a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence in early childhood education. The opening of the Camp Bowie Village location is just the beginning of Tierra Encantada's expansion plans in Texas. With a growing demand for Spanish immersion education, the company is set to open multiple locations across Texas over the next five years, offering families even greater access to high-quality childcare and preschool. "We are excited to bring the Tierra Encantada experience to Fort Worth, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the community," added Denzer.

Families interested in enrolling their children at Tierra Encantada's Camp Bowie Village location are encouraged to visit the website www.tierraencantada.com for more information or call (817) 587-4197 to schedule a tour.

About Tierra Encantada:

Tierra Encantada is the leader in Spanish immersion early education®. Since its establishment in 2013, the company has been committed to providing a distinguished childcare experience that focuses on the whole child's growth. Tierra Encantada's expert-curated curriculum is taught in Spanish, allowing children to learn a second language naturally. With a dedication to quality nutrition and holistic development, Tierra Encantada is recognized as one of the top childcare providers in the United States and is the fastest-growing Spanish immersion childcare provider in the country.

Learn more about Tierra Encantada's premium childcare experience.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ryan Pearson, Director of Marketing

press@tierraencantada.com

612-464-3662