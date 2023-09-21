Sep. 21, 2023 - My Possibilities Receives $350,000 Workforce Training Grant

Date: Sept. 21, 2023

Media Contact: press@twc.texas.gov

Phone: 512-463-8556

My Possibilities, a non-profit organization serving adults with disabilities, received a $350,000 Texas Talent Connection ( TTC ) grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott to provide innovative education and workforce skills training programs that lead to successful job placement, increased wages, and improved job retention for workers in the Workforce Solutions North Central Texas area.



My Possibilities will use the TTC grant in partnership with Workforce Solutions North Central Texas to establish the Employment Innovation School, annually preparing 300 students with intellectual or developmental disabilities for meaningful employment. The program will provide hands-on vocational training and certifications in culinary arts, hospitality, retail, administration, technology, and other occupations.



“This community partnership between My Possibilities and Workforce Solutions North Central Texas provides valuable upskilling opportunities for Texans,” said Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC) Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The TTC program strengthens the Texas economy by creating a skilled workforce to help meet the need of Texas employers.”



TWC Workforce Development Division Director Courtney Arbour presented the ceremonial check on behalf of the Office of the Governor Greg Abbott at an event held at the My Possibilities headquarters in Plano, Texas.



The Texas Talent Connection grant program is funded by Wagner-Peyser 7(b) federal funds. The funds are allocated yearly to each state’s Office of the Governor to fund workforce training and job placement services. On behalf of the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Workforce Investment Council facilitates the call for applications and competitive selection processes for the TTC grant program. TWC is responsible for processes related to TTC grant award negotiation, funding, management, and monitoring.

