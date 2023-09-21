Malik Nabers and Gordon McKernan Discuss Humble Beginnings and College Football Stardom in Podcast Episode
Gordon McKernan and Malik Nabers sit down at Walk-On’s in Baton Rouge for a “Grubbin’ with G” podcast episode.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan sat down with LSU Tigers' wide receiver, Malik Nabers, in the latest episode of McKernan’s "Grubbin' with G" podcast series. The episode offers an exclusive look into Nabers' journey from humble beginnings to becoming a rising star in the world of college football.
Hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, Nabers shared that his path to college football deviated from the traditional route, as financial constraints prevented him from participating in the sport during his early years.
Nabers’ football journey began his freshman year of high school when he played for Ovey Comeaux High School’s freshman team. After a standout performance in seven-on-seven games and exceptional sophomore and junior seasons, Nabers received offers from 17 colleges. Despite being deemed ineligible to play his senior year, Nabers’ tenacity and skill landed him a spot on the LSU Football team.
The episode also features humorous banter and insights into Nabers' personal preferences, such as his love for shrimp fettuccine and favorite movies. Nabers' story is one of determination and faith, offering inspiration to aspiring athletes and Tigers fans. "Grubbin' with G" promises more engaging conversations in upcoming episodes.
