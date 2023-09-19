Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,426 in the last 365 days.

EECBG (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant) program coming

The US Department of Energy, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be making formula fund awards to be administered by state energy offices. Commerce has applied and is awaiting confirmation of an award for the state.

The EECBG program offers three funding pathways in total:

  1. Larger cities, counties and tribes are being allocated funding directly from DOE. Applications are due to the U.S. Department of Energy by January 31, 2024.
  2. State energy offices will be distributing funds to counties, cities and tribes that are not eligible for the direct funding from DOE. There will be a Washington state process. Application opening and closing dates TBD.
  3. Some competitive funding was also available to these ineligible jurisdictions by application directly to DOE.  Applications have closed.

Washington is expected to receive $2,273,890 in formula funds and Commerce is designing a program for re-granting those funds once they arrive. Commerce is required to distribute at least 60% to local governments and tribes that are ineligible for direct funding from the Department of Energy. As re-granting details and a timeline becomes available, information will be posted on this page.

Jurisdictions wishing to connect with Commerce, may reach us at COM Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings energyretrofits@commerce.wa.gov.  Please include “EECBG” in the subject line.

See the US Department of Energy EECBG webpage for details on the EECBG program. For updates on other federal programs including residential, see the Commerce page Federal Funding for Buildings.

You just read:

EECBG (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant) program coming

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more