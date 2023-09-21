Traditional Architectural Design Features that Beat the Heat

July 2023 was the hottest ever globally, surpassing all temperatures since global records began in 1850. Image Source: NOAA Sample case study of a residential building in a hot climate, from the book Cool Homes in Hot Places by Suzanne Trocmé with photos by Andrew Wood. Formaspace builds all its furniture projects at our factory headquarters in Austin, Texas.

With 2023 to be the hottest year on record, find out how can architects and designers create safer designs that will withstand hotter climate.

Passive cooling may have become a current buzzword in the A&D community, but in many ancient Middle Eastern communities, the tradition of keeping cool in hot climates is thousands of years old.” — Formaspace