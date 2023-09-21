3 Teams, and 3 Cheers, for Zebra Robotics
Zebra Robotics, a leader in robotics, coding, and technology education for kids, is officially moving onto World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Internationals!MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Robotics, a trailblazer in STEM education for young minds, has always placed great importance on competitions for its students. They firmly believe that competition not only provides opportunities for growth, allowing them to show off their hard-earned skills, but it also gives them a challenging goal to work towards. And this belief has been proven true, as Zebra Robotics has multiple teams participating in the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) competition in Panama in November.
The WRO is a global competition, focused on promoting diversity in STEM education, while also encouraging young minds to develop creativity and problem-solving skills through robotics competition. It is the gold standard for robotic competitions, and being invited, let alone winning, is a big deal.
Zebra Robotics had several teams compete for internationals this year, with 4 managing to make it to national finals.
In the heart of Montreal and Kingston, these teams battled it out with other contenders for an opportunity at the internationals. Of the 4 teams, 3 snagged first-place positions, securing their spots in Panama this year. The 4th team came close to internationals, with a minor bump costing them 2 points and knocking them down from their 1st place lead into 2nd place.
The 3 teams that came in first place are now going to be competing in the WRO Internationals, representing Canada on the world stage. They expect the competition to be fierce, and so they are spending much time after school at Zebra Robotics facilities to prepare. With more than 120 competition teams, and more than 100 wins over 9 years, Zebra is confident that they can help this year’s teams prepare for international competition.
The WRO Internationals takes place in November 7-9 in Panama City, Panama. While tickets are unavailable for the event, you can still follow the teams’ progress at the Zebra Robotics blog. You can also check out the other competitions Zebra Robotics participates in here: www.zebrarobotics.com/competitions.
About Zebra
15 Locations
20,000+ Students
After-school classes and year-round camps for kids in grades 1-12
17 streams in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, and technology.
100+ regional and national coding & robotics competition awards
For information on franchising opportunities, visit www.zebrarobotics.com/franchise.
