STRIPE Competition at University of Toronto Mississauga Hosted Successfully in 2026 by Zebra Robotics

MISSISSAUGA, AJAX, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zebra Robotics successfully hosted the Ontario Winter Divisionals STRIPE Competition on January 24th, Saturday at the University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM), welcoming nearly 40 teams from schools across Ontario and multiple Zebra Robotics centres.Students competed in structured robot runs that challenged their skills in robotics design, coding, strategy, and problem-solving. The event was very well organized, ran smoothly throughout the day, and remained engaging for students from start to finish, fostering an atmosphere of excitement, focus, and friendly competition.“Hosting STRIPE Competition at the University of Toronto Mississauga created an inspiring environment for our students,” said a Zebra Robotics coach. “From start to finish, the energy was high, the competition was strong, and students came back with numerous positive memories.”Top Performers and Advancement to InternationalsA total of six teams received placement awards, recognizing the highest-scoring robot runs across two competitive categories:Star Division – 3 placement awardsSupernova Division – 3 placement awardsOverall, 12 qualified to advance to the STRIPE Competition Internationals, scheduled to take place in June 2026. These teams demonstrated exceptional consistency, technical skill, and teamwork during the competition. 5 additional wild card teams were added over the weekend who have also qualified for the Internationals in June.“Advancing to internationals is a major achievement,” the coach added. “It reflects not only strong robot performance, but the students’ ability to collaborate, adapt, and perform under competitive pressure.”Looking Ahead to the Spring STRIPE Competition SeasonWith the U.S. Divisionals held in North Carolina in December, the Winter STRIPE Competition Divisionals season officially comes to a close, and attention now turns to the upcoming Spring competition cycle. With the Spring STRIPE set released earlier this month, teams across schools and robotics centres are already forming and preparing new strategies, building excitement for the Spring Divisionals taking place in April.The new Spring set includes the brand new Self Driving Vehicle Category for high school students, a programming category and the Nebula Category for elementary students. STRIPE is all about innovation, robotics and technology and is looking to bring it all together as the 2025-26 season moves forwards.With registration fees made accessible to students and teams participating from any where, STRIPE is the new up and coming robotics competition for all of our STEM youth. It features a new level of innovation and a chance to see your skills play out in action along with other top performers in the country and the World.Host your own House LeagueIt is now easy to organise and host your own STRIPE Competition House league as a robotics centre, a school or a community. You can request to organise and set up a meeting with a STRIPE Competition representative immediately through our STRIPE Competition Website! If you are a school or a community centre looking to bring passionate youth together over a friendly competition where they can see their scores on a shared leaderboard among teams from all over the country check out the website today!With the Internationals coming up in June, STRIPE Competition is looking forward to hosting 40+ teams from the US & Canada as well as seeing how students showcase their strength as they face new challenges in robotics, technology, programming and innovation. We also hope to bring adults and industry professionals together to participate as a team in our pro league and take a stab at what our student teams have mastered.Join the STRIPE Competition Today & bring your best Robotics and Programming skills to the stage!

