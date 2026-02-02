Zebra Robotics Teams Across the U.S. and Canada Complete a Standout FIRST LEGO League Season

FLL Meadowvale Team with their Engineering Excellence Award at Provincials The Zebrologists Ready to head to the State Championship in December

The FIRST LEGO League from Zebra Robotics teams create headlines across US & Canada as they celebrate a spectacular season.

FIRST LEGO League stretches kids in the best ways, they’re building robots one minute and pitching big ideas to judges the next.” — Stephanie

MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, TORONTO, OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zebra Robotics teams across the United States and Canada wrapped up a successful and inspiring season in FIRSTLEGOLeague (FLL), taking on this year’s Unearthed archaeology challenge with creativity, teamwork, and strong technical performance. While many Zebra Robotics students also compete in robot-game-focused programs such as STRIPE Competition and World Robot Olympiad, FIRST LEGO League remains a cornerstone program for its emphasis on innovation, research, communication, and real-world problem solving alongside robotics.In North Carolina, teams explored archaeology through a STEM lens, researching solutions such as photogrammetry for preserving ancient artifacts, safer transport systems for mummies, heat-protection gear for archaeologists working in extreme environments, and methods for protecting fragile cave paintings. All four North Carolina teams advanced to the State Championship, with three earning top-ten robot game scores at the state level.“FIRST LEGO League stretches kids in the best ways” said Stephanie Hicks, North Carolina Coach at Zebra Robotics. “They’re building robots one minute and pitching big ideas to judges the next. Add in tight timelines, teamwork, and real research with industry professionals, and suddenly STEM becomes a lot bigger than just code and LEGO robots.”In Ontario, Canada, Zebra Robotics fielded five teams, many of them rookie teams, representing Avenue Road, Brampton (two teams), Meadowvale, and Oakville. Embracing the Unearthed theme, teams explored innovation projects focused on archaeology and exploration, including designing autonomous rovers, applying introductory artificial intelligence concepts, and learning a wide range of technological principles related to robotics, automation, and data analysis. Students translated these ideas into strong robot designs while developing communication, collaboration, and presentation skills.Ontario teams went on to deliver strong performances at regional competitions, with three teams advancing to the Provincial Championship after earning awards including the Engineering Excellence Award (Oakville), Coaches Awards (Oakville and Avenue Road), Core Values Award (Brampton), and the Championship Award (Meadowvale). Following additional preparation, Zebra Robotics’ advancing teams entered the Provincial Championship with high spirits and an ambition to win. At Provincials, teams showcased redesigned innovation projects and fast moving robots, finishing this leg of the season with a Motivate Award (Brampton) and an Engineering Excellence Award (Meadowvale). The Meadowvale team is now advancing to the FIRST LEGO League International competition which is a huge win for the rookies.“It has been a wonderful experience for us as a team” said one of the FLL team members from Meadowvale. “Evenings were spent working tirelessly with determination, problem-solving together, documenting and having so much fun"To support teams across both countries, Zebra Robotics hosted multiple FIRST LEGO League scrimmages in the United States and Canada, open to FLL teams beyond the organization. These scrimmages provided students with valuable pre-competition experience, allowing teams to test robot performance, practice judging presentations, and build confidence in a competition-style environment ahead of official regional events.Together, Zebra Robotics teams across the United States and Ontario, Canada showcased the power of FIRST LEGO League to inspire curiosity, confidence, and a lifelong interest in STEM. Through hands-on robotics engineering, research-driven innovation projects, and collaboration under pressure, students developed skills that extend far beyond the competition table.Programs like FIRST LEGO League, play a critical role in engaging students at a formative age, transforming STEM from a classroom subject into a passion. The high level of performance demonstrated by teams across both countries this season reflects not only technical excellence, but also resilience, creativity, and teamwork. For Zebra Robotics, the success of every team - rookie and veteran alike - is a cause for celebration. This season’s achievements highlight the impact of sustained mentorship and inclusive STEM opportunities, and reaffirm a shared commitment to empowering the next generation of innovators, engineers, and problem solvers

