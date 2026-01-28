Zebra Robotics Teams Represent Canada at World Robotics Olympiad Internationals Across Three Continents

The WRO Meadowvale teams at Singapore WRO Panama Canada Delegation including Pink Boba Pearls & Berry and Teddy

After a tough competition at the Worlds and Internationals for the World Robotics Olympiad 2025 season, Zebra Robotics teams ride high and are back for 2026.

Our goal has never been just to build robots. We focus on building students who can think critically under pressure, collaborate across disciplines, and adapt when things don’t go as planned.” — Zebra Robotics Coach

MISSISSAUGA, AJAX, BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the conclusion of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) World Finals in Singapore on November 28, Zebra Robotics proudly marks the end of an outstanding 2025 competition season. Teams from across Zebra Robotics represented Canada at the World Robotics Olympiad iInternational championships across Europe, the Americas, and the Worlds in Asia, earning top placements and reinforcing Canada’s growing presence in global STEM and robotics education.Since 2016, Zebra Robotics has prepared high-performance robotics and coding teams to compete internationally, with a focus on developing not only technical excellence, but also confidence, resilience, and collaboration which are skills essential for success in competitive robotics and future STEM careers.“Our goal has never been just to build robots,” says a coach from Zebra Robotics. “We focus on building students who can think critically under pressure, collaborate across disciplines, and adapt when things don’t go as planned. The 2025 season was a powerful example of that growth.”A Global 2025 Competition SeasonOpen Championship Europe – Slovenia (September 2025)The season began at the WRO Open Championship Europe in Slovenia, where RoboCare Innovations represented Zebra Robotics Burlington in the Future Innovators category. The team earned 5th place overall and received a silver award for their healthcare-focused robotic innovation, recognized for its creativity and potential real-world impact on medical systems.Open Championship Americas – Panama (October 2025)At the WRO Open Championship Americas in Panama, teams from Ajax and Meadowvale demonstrated exceptional growth and determination:Pink Boba Pearls (Future Engineers category) secured 4th place, with their high-performing self driving robot, BETI from Zebra Robotics Zjax.Berry & Teddy (Robo Sports Category), one of the youngest teams in their category, competed against numerous high-school and university-level teams and narrowly missed playoff qualification with their tennis-playing robots, “Berry” and “Teddy.” They are an inspiration for middle school students hoping to be a part of the 2026 season.World Robotics Olympiad World Finals – Singapore (November 2025)The WRO World Finals in Singapore brought together teams from 87 countries, making it one of the most competitive World Robotics Olympiad events to date. Following a clean sweep of three first-place finishes at WRO Canada Nationals in Montreal, Zebra Robotics Meadowvale sent three teams to represent Canada:Parallax (Robo Mission Senior) impressed judges with a highly detailed autonomous robot design and strategic execution. Despite unexpected sensor and mechanical challenges on Day 2, the team demonstrated resilience and adaptability and made it to the Top 50.Team R&D (Future Innovators Senior) placed 4th overall, missing the podium by just 0.5 points, with a medically focused innovation praised for its real-world applicability.Team Electrostatics (Future Innovators Junior) earned 7th place, receiving recognition for engineering design, research depth, and problem-solving approach.Continuing Canada’s Momentum in Global RoboticsIn a competition historically dominated by Eastern nations, Canada continues to rise as a strong Western presence, with Zebra Robotics teams consistently placing within the top 10 globally at WRO international events.“Each season, we see Canada’s performance in competitive robotics grow and their reputation on the Global stage become louder,” said Satish Thiyagarajan, one of the founders of Zebra Robotics “Our students are contributing to that momentum, and we’re proud to help carry that forward.”Looking Ahead to 2026As Zebra Robotics reflects on a landmark 2025 season, preparations for 2026 are already underway. New teams are forming, advanced robotics and coding projects are in development, and training programs are expanding to support even more students across Canada.

