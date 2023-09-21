SmartAction Partners with Henry Schein to Bring AI-Powered ‘Virtual Agents’ into Medical Practices

SmartAction and Henry Schein announce a strategic partnership to bring AI technology to healthcare providers looking to automate their voice channel activities.

We are pleased to join forces with SmartAction and offer our network of healthcare providers access to advanced automation solutions.” — Michael Casamassa, VP, Solutions, Henry Schein Medical

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartAction , a leading provider of AI-powered virtual agents for customer-obsessed brands, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Henry Schein, Inc., through which the companies will collaborate to bring cutting-edge AI technology to healthcare providers looking to automate their voice channel administrative activities.Under this partnership, Henry Schein, the world’s largest provider of healthcare solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, will make available to customers SmartAction's Healthcare virtual agents and innovative Conversational AI scheduling application. SmartAction's automation products promise substantial benefits to healthcare practices, such as increased operational efficiency, enhanced patient care, and streamlined administrative processes."We are pleased to join forces with SmartAction and offer our network of healthcare providers access to advanced automation solutions. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to help customers operate more efficiently so they can focus on providing quality care and an exceptional patient experience," said Michael Casamassa, VP, Solutions, Henry Schein Medical.SmartAction is equally enthusiastic about this collaboration. Kyle Johnson, CEO of SmartAction, commented, "We are honored to partner with Henry Schein, a global leader in the healthcare industry. By integrating our Healthcare virtual agents into Henry Schein's field sales network, we aim to empower medical providers with advanced automation tools that enhance efficiency and patient care. Together, we will help shape the future of healthcare."With this partnership, tens of thousands of medical providers will have immediate access to SmartAction's Healthcare virtual agents, enabling them to automate various processes and leverage the power of conversational AI to schedule appointments seamlessly. This initiative is poised to drive efficiency, reduce administrative burdens, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.The collaboration between SmartAction and Henry Schein marks a significant milestone in the healthcare industry's adoption of cutting-edge technology. It paves the way for healthcare providers to deliver higher-quality care while optimizing their operations.For more information about SmartAction and Henry Schein, please visit smartaction.ai and henryschein.com.About SmartActionSmartActionis the industry leader in purpose-built AI-powered Virtual Agents for customer-obsessed brands looking to provide premier customer experiences. Our innovative technology and CX services enable frictionless conversational AI experiences over voice, chat, and text, freeing up live agents to handle human-necessary and high-priority conversations. Our satisfied clients, including AAA, DSW, Electrolux, and Choice Hotels, have consistently ranked us as the top Virtual Agent provider on Gartner Peer Insights. As a result, we have established ourselves as the go-to solution for companies looking to improve customer support capabilities, drive brand loyalty, and achieve significant improvements in key customer metrics and contact center ROI.

See how SmartAction helps healthcare businesses every day