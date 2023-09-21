AUVSI Urges Governor Newsom To Veto AB 316

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the support of members of its Ground Advocacy Committee, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today sent a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to veto AB 316.

If signed into law, the bill would permanently ban automated commercial motor vehicle (CMV) operations without a “human safety operator” present, a requirement that prevents the growth of innovation and the adoption of safe and efficient technologies in automated trucking.

AUVSI Chief Advocacy Officer Michael Robbins said:

“California has long been a leader in technological innovation, cultivating an environment in which new industries can develop, demonstrate progress, and attract investment. There is a new era ahead in the AV industry, but AB 316 threatens both this industry's future and California's legacy.

It is a critical time to support the development and testing of safety-based technologies, and other states are already doing so. Automated CMVs have the potential to transform road safety by removing the risk of human error and dangerous driving habits.

AUVSI concurs with the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) on the potential negative effects of the bill. We urge Governor Newsom to veto AB 316.”

