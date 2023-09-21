PICK IT UP! POSSUM TOWN AND KEEP COLUMBUS BEAUTIFUL WORK TOGETHER TO KEEP COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL
Additional Details Provided for Keep Columbus Beautiful’s “Tired of Tires” Citywide Tire Harvest on Saturday, October 28th in Columbus, MississippiCOLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY (DOUGLAS USA) provides additional details for Keep Columbus Beautiful’s “Tired of Tires” Citywide Tire Harvest on Saturday, October 28th, supported by Waste Pro, Pick It Up! Possum Town, and the City of Columbus, Mississippi.
Pick It Up! Possum Town and Keep Columbus Beautiful work together to keep Columbus, Mississippi, clean and beautiful and seek community-minded volunteers for this and future litter clean-up and beautification projects. “Tired of Tires” volunteers should meet from 7:45 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. at the Fire and Rescue Public Education Center at 1601 Main Street in Columbus, Mississippi.
“Tired of Tires” volunteers with pickup trucks or trailers are asked to gather old tires from assigned areas and deliver them to the WASTE PRO facility ((662) 328-5528) at 1600 12th Avenue South, in Columbus, Mississippi. Upon arrival, volunteers must sign in with a proof of residency I.D. for the City of Columbus or Lowndes County. Each “Tired of Tires” volunteer can drop off up to 30 tires for this specific Keep Columbus Beautiful event or once every month.
Any questions about Keep Columbus Beautiful’s “Tired of Tires” event should contact SASHA JAMES at (662) 245-5063 or VERONICA STEWART at (662) 245-5070 or on her cell at (662) 364-0002.
About DOUGLAS USA LLC
Established in 1993, the DOUGLAS USA CONSULTANCY is a woman-owned business that enables organizations to be more recognized, likable, marketable, revered, understood, profitable, and customer-centric.
DOUGLAS USA authors powerful and visual storytelling, industry-specific content, and identity positioning that adds personality to brands. In conjunction, it delivers caring and loyal customers in diverse industries with thought-provoking images, differentiating and informative messaging, and branded symbols in artful ways that make products, services, and their value more believable, credible, and better known than competitors.
DOUGLAS USA produces definable results across dozens of industries in the best of times, during rapid market shifts, and when a crisis needs fact-based and timely responses strengthened with top-down-aligned management. Its unquestionable business insight, experience, and capabilities prove highly beneficial to launches and the promotion of candidates, cities, organizations, products, projects, relationships, government entities, reputations, and services.
Doug Kilarski
DOUGLAS USA LLC - CONSULTANCY
+1 662-889-3255
