NAASD Opposes NYS Senate Bill S1163A to Establish the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies
If we focus on going forward, what law could be enacted that has the greatest chance of succeeding in the Courts in the future, lineage rather than race is the way to define the class of beneficiaries”LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dean Erwin Chemerinsky
On April 12, 2022, the National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) issued a press release on “Why Lineage Must Be the Standard for Federal, State, and Municipal Repair” after the California Reparations Task Force defined its community of eligibility based on lineage determined by an individual being an African American descendant of a chattel enslaved person, or the descendent of a Free Black Person living in the United States prior to the end of the 19th Century.
Senator James Sanders, unlike Dr. Shirley Weber, has largely ignored premier grassroots reparations thought leaders in crafting a Constitutionally inferior bill that can ultimately lead to failure
if challenged in court. At a public forum, Senator Sanders referred to members of the US Freedmen Project and their advocacy, as “doing the work of the enemy.” This act itself violates two of the United Nations principles of reparations; cessation and satisfaction. In a very unapologetic and pathological manner, Senator Sanders, as a member of the New York State government gave zero assurance of non-repetition by essentially blaming members of the US Freedmen Project for daring to pick up the redress of American Freedmen failed by American Reconstruction.
The US Freedmen Project worked with NYS Assembly Member Nikki Lucas on Assembly Bill 7828, the New York State American Freedmen Task Force on Reparations Remedies Act. This bill creates a single legal class that complies with the American Constitution and is not race-based. The Office of Budget and Management sets the federal race and ethnicity standards for America and has historically disregarded the Negro from the founding of the nation and relegated “Black” people to being “a person having origins in any of the Black racial groups of Africa.” The protections gained at the ending of the Civil War with the issuance of William T. Sherman’s Special Field Order No. 15, and the subsequent ratification of the 13th Amendment, has been repealed, leaving American Freedmen at the mercy of Confederate legislators for over a century.
The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants calls on Governor Kathy Hochul to veto Senate Bill S1163A, and to support Assembly Nikki Lucas’ Assembly Bill 7828. Assembly Member Michaelle Solages and Senator James Sanders have spent the greater part of two years ignoring the people they claim their bill is intended to repair. Based on the recent outcome of the Harvard Affirmative Action Decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, as advocates and the living descendants of Person’s Enslaved in the United States, we cannot in good conscious allow this injustice to continue to move forward and call on the Governor to do the morally correct thing and make a legally sound decision on behalf of all American Freedmen in the great state of New York.
The National Assembly of American Slavery Descendants (NAASD) was founded in 2019 to advance compensatory Reparations for Black American Descendants of U. S. Chattel Slavery and Freedmen. We provide a national program of education and training for American Freedmen focusing on civic engagement and self-advocacy.
