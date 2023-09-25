Submit Release
Hubilo Commissioned Study Reveals Importance of Event and Webinar Engagements, and Impact of the Platform on Pipeline

Build your sales pipeline with engaged webinar & event attendees. Nurture relationships before, during and after events with data and insights from next-generation webinar platforms.

The latest research from Forrester and Hubilo on how to build your sales pipeline with webinar & events.

New study shows webinars are an impactful lead-generation tool but marketers struggle with their current platforms.

Webinars are one of the best lead-gen tools but marketers struggle to build pipeline. A better platform is needed to increase engagement, convert prospects to customers and build sales pipeline.”
— Hubilo CMO Erik Newton
UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubilo Technologies Inc announced the findings of a 2023 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting titled, “Build Your Sales Pipeline With Engaged Webinar and Event Attendees.”

The research involving 318 demand generation marketers at US-based B2B companies unveils that events like webinars are used by 2/3 of marketers as lead-generation tools, but marketers are facing challenges to engage attendees and drive real sales pipeline.

“The findings from the research confirm that marketers target and struggle with similar issues in using webinars to build pipeline,” said Erik Newton, CMO Hubilo, “Personalized experiences will increase engagement, allowing Sales teams to convert prospects to customers faster and build a larger sales pipeline. But marketers need better tools to deliver seamless events, analyze data faster and create post-event content.”

The study shows that B2B marketers struggle with their current platforms, key findings include:

• Nearly 2/3 say they struggle to achieve key goals that impact the sales cycle including building pipeline (66%) and driving customer engagement (64%)
• Over 50% say they are unable to integrate event data into their martech stack, and 64% don’t have enough resources to uncover insights from the data they do have
• 60% struggle to generate post-event content and engagement

There is hope, as the study shows advanced webinar platforms will heighten engagement and post sale opportunities.

Nearly ¾ say that leveraging modernized events platforms will allow their teams to create more personalized follow-up interactions that increase customer engagement. Marketers expect increased engagement to lead to more sales to existing customers (69%) as well as a stronger pipeline (63%) that is capable of higher conversion rates (60%), fueling sales and nurturing efforts in a more automated and personalized way.

Download and read the full study (commissioned by Hubilo and conducted by Forrester Consulting) today: https://www.hubilo.com/ebooks/build-your-sales-pipeline-with-engaged-webinar-and-event-attendees

Hubilo helps you 2x your pipeline

