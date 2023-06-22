Announcing Hubilo Snackable Content Hub
Repurposing webinar content was a major hassle—until now
Repurposing content is so time-consuming & tedious that most marketers move on to their next webinar event before extracting the value from the current one–they are sitting on a gold mine of content.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubilo Technologies, Inc, a leader in webinar event management technology announces the launch of Hubilo Snackable Content Hub. The Hubilo Snackable Content Hub was launched to solve the pressing dilemma faced by companies of all sizes – how to efficiently repurpose webinar content. Now this time-consuming hurdle has been addressed in an easy-to-use and pragmatic solution that allows businesses to create snackable-length content from published webinars in just a matter of minutes.
— Hubilo CEO Vaibhav Jain
The Hubilo Snackable Content Hub offers numerous cost-saving and time-efficient benefits, including:
- Create numerous asset types for multiple channels and platforms, repurposing the webinar to expand the initial audience and reach new viewers.
- Allow businesses to get repurposed content to market weeks sooner.
- Save the average marketing team that does 15 webinars a year significantly in labor and agency cost and months overall in time-to-market.
This revolutionary technology uses a proprietary generative content Artificial Intelligence (AI) that automatically finds the most salient elements of the webinar and creates video shorts, text articles, social posts, and more that the marketer can review and approve.
“After thoroughly researching the operational problems of webinars and content marketing, content repurposing stood out as an opportunity to help marketers get more value from their webinars,” said founder and CEO Vaibhav Jain. “Repurposing content is so time-consuming and tedious that most marketers move on to their next webinar event before extracting the value from the current one–they are sitting on a gold mine of content,” Jain explained.
“As a B2B marketer, I know all too well the hassle of repurposing content to make it fit in social media, YouTube, and email distribution channels. The Snackable Content Hub will create content in the right shape and length for our repurposing efforts. It will get this repurposing unstuck from our inbox and out to the customers while the event and topics are fresh in their mind,” said Hubilo CMO Erik Newton.
To join the Snackable Content Hub waitlist, register here https://www.hubilo.com/snackable-content-hub
About Hubilo Technologies Inc
Hubilo is the marketer's webinar platform for high-engagement that helps users 2X their pipeline. Founded in 2015 Hubilo's powerful engagement features, dedicated client experience team, and custom branding tools have helped create over 12K events and hundreds of millions of minutes of event experience consumption and counting. Headquartered in Bengaluru and San Francisco, Hubilo's 200+ employees are dedicated to enabling events that convert. https://www.hubilo.com/
