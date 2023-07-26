Hubilo Unveils Revenue Impact Dashboard to Capture Complete Webinar Contribution
Consolidates and unifies complete revenue impact data in a single dashboard and makes it easier for Sales to segment and convert the leads
The Revenue Impact Dashboard empowers marketers to show the true impact of company webinars on revenue from the lead discovery stage to closed won & even renewal.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubilo Technologies, Inc, a leading webinar platform, announces the release of Hubilo Webinar+ Revenue Impact Dashboard, designed to give Marketing and Sales teams visibility into the complete impact of webinars on company revenue performance. In a recent survey of 318 companies, Hubilo found that 77% of marketers struggle to determine a webinar’s ROI and help Sales maximize the revenue-generating potential of webinars.
The webinar success metrics are often confined to vanity metrics–how many attended or registered. Most traditional webinar platforms offer limited visibility beyond registrations and engagement. Increasingly marketers who run webinars need to validate the revenue that was contributed by webinars–data which is often managed by other groups. The multiple data sources and owners makes it challenging for marketers to understand the value and benefit of their webinar efforts.
A unified view of webinar lead data makes it easier for marketers to prioritize accounts for follow-up by SDRs, AEs, and CSMs and makes followup more reliable. It also enables marketers to truly understand their audience better with data segmentation by prospect account, industry, and geography to better understand firmographic and demographic insights and patterns.
The Revenue Impact Dashboard is a holistic revenue report card that shows:
- New leads sourced
- Opportunity count and pipeline $ value generated
- Influenced existing pipeline value
- Opportunity velocity from pipeline to closed won
- Lift in win rate for webinar-attending contacts
- Closed revenue sourced and influenced by webinar
- Webinar program ROI and more
"The Revenue Impact Dashboard empowers marketers to show the true impact of company webinars on revenue from the lead discovery stage to closed won and even renewal. Marketers can showcase the lift, influence, and ROI of their programs, make better data-driven decisions to optimize their campaigns, and focus on strategies to help Sales close more opportunities," explained Hubilo CEO Vaibhav Jain.
By providing real-time data points and insights on the pipeline generated and influenced by webinars, Hubilo empowers sales and marketing teams to target the most promising leads and increase win rates and revenue.
Request a free demo to see Hubilo’s Revenue Impact Dashboard in action. https://www.hubilo.com/revenue-impact-dashboard
About Hubilo Technologies Inc
Hubilo is the webinar platform built for marketers that helps you 2X your pipeline. Hubilo is recognized as a leader in 48 G2 categories and reports, and was one of 14 webinar tech platforms included in the 2023 Forrester Wave. Founded in 2015, Hubilo's powerful engagement features, dedicated client experience team, and custom branding tools have helped create hundreds of millions of minutes of high-engagement experiences and counting. Headquartered in Bengaluru and San Francisco, Hubilo's 200+ employees are dedicated to enabling webinars that convert. https://www.hubilo.com/
