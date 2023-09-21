Coryell Roofing Welcomes Jake Greene, Bolstering Their Commercial Sales Division
Coryell Roofing strengthens its commercial sales force by adding Jake Greene, an expert with experience in construction sales, design, and project management.
I'm eager to integrate my learnings from the past 29 years into this new chapter with Coryell Roofing.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steadfast in our mission to offer the best in commercial roofing, Coryell Roofing is excited to introduce Jake Greene to its ensemble of professionals as a Commercial Sales Representative. A seasoned expert, Jake has dedicated close to six years honing his skills in construction, primarily in sales, design, and project management, with a distinguished residential outdoor living construction company in Nashville, TN. His adept understanding of construction materials, unwavering commitment to customer service, and impeccable project execution are set to amplify the values and services Coryell Roofing stands for.
— Jake Greene, Commercial Sales Representative
In Jake's words, "If you look good and feel good, you can sell good," a testament to his belief in the importance of presenting oneself positively to leave an everlasting first impression. Beyond his professional prowess, Jake is a passionate musician, often finding solace in the strings of his guitar or the keys of his piano. His journey through music has been a source of personal rejuvenation and paved the way for enduring relationships in Nashville.
Transitioning into the commercial roofing landscape, Jake is buoyant about leveraging his wide array of experiences and insights to make a significant contribution. "I'm eager to integrate my learnings from the past 29 years into this new chapter with Coryell Roofing," Greene expresses with infectious enthusiasm.
Join us in warmly welcoming Jake Greene to the Coryell Roofing fold. With his confluence of professional acumen and intrinsic creativity, we're poised to scale newer heights and continue serving our clients with unparalleled excellence.
