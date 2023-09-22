Goodier Group & Premier Medical Management announce Groundbreaking for Howard County's New Medical Neighborhood
The Group announced the commencing of construction on the new Howard County Medical Neighborhood. A groundbreaking will take place Thurs, Sept 28th at 12pm
Our practice is thrilled to be a part of this innovative approach to healthcare. We are excited to be contributing to this one-of-a-kind model in Howard County lessening the burden on our local ER.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodier Properties and Premier Medical Management have announced that they will be commencing construction on the new Howard County Medical Neighborhood. A groundbreaking will take place Thursday, September 28th at 12 noon. There will be several speakers including Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball. The Howard County Medical Neighborhood is a group of independent healthcare practices working together to ensure patients receive comprehensive and well-coordinated care.
— Medical Director - Dr. Steven Geller
Our patient-centered approach to care breaks down traditional silos within the healthcare system and creates a seamless network of care providers who share information, experience and resources, to co-manage the health of their collective patient populations and their families. “Our practice is thrilled to be a part of this innovative approach to healthcare,” says Medical Director Dr. Steven Geller, “While we are conveniently located in a centralized location, we’re more than that. Our Medical Neighborhood ensures the healthcare team cares for patients according to a like-minded patient-centered philosophy that benefits patients and the community as a whole. We are excited to be contributing to this one-of-a-kind model in Howard County lessening the burden on our local ER by improving access to care.” Goodier Properties chose the location for the new healthcare neighborhood for its easy access from Interstate 95 and state routes 32, 100, and 175. This central location will provide both the existing population base and the growing Route 1 corridor with first-class healthcare options.
