Premier Medical Management - FirstCall & Centennial Medical Bring New Medical Neighborhood to Howard County
New Medical Campus coming to Old Dobbin Road - Premier Medical Management bringing to Howard County
We're thrilled to be a part of this innovative new Medical Neighborhood that is designed with patient centric, collaborative care at the forefront.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Medical Management in conjunction with FirstCall & Centennial Medical, along with Goodier Properties to Bring New Medical Neighborhood to Howard County with the acquisition of and planned repositioning of “Old Dobbin Lane at Columbia Crossing”, an office complex located at 6200-6250 Old Dobbin Lane. The 250,000 SF campus consists of six buildings centered around a tranquil greenspace with two ponds, walking paths and bridges, and generous outdoor seating and gathering areas. The center will ultimately be rebranded as the “Howard County Healthcare Neighborhood”, and become the premier neighborhood healthcare destination in the area via the vision of Premier Medical Management and it's health care providers.
— Dr. Steven Geller of Centennial Medical Group
"We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative new Medical Neighborhood that is designed with patient centric, collaborative care at the forefront," says Dr. Steven Geller of Centennial Medical Group. "Our approach to Value Based Care, working in concert with specialists to meet and exceed healthcare expectations will make Centennial Medical Group and this Campus a cutting-edge leader in the health and wellness community."
"Delivering patient centered care has been the cornerstone of Centennial Medical Group for over 30 years. With the collaboration of care now available to us on one single Campus with like-minded providers, we will be able to enhance ease of care, and positive outcomes for our patients," says Dr. Joseph Gibbons of Centennial Medical Group.
The idea is to redefine and innovate what a healthcare campus is, by creating a true medical neighborhood center for patient care and collaboration to help lower costs and improve outcomes for patients, while also improving communication between primary care providers and specialty care practices. “We recognized a need to consolidate the majority of Howard County’s patient population into a Medical Neighborhood where Primary Care Providers can work directly with Specialists with an agreed upon goal to improve communication between practices and clinical outcomes, while simultaneously lowering healthcare costs,” stated Connor J. Ferguson, Managing Partner of PMM. Ferguson has his sights set on an ecosystem that allows patients to access healthcare at their leisure through the onsite Urgent Care (Opening 2023), and care pathways that will eliminate waste in the healthcare system.
Groups who join the anchor tenants in the project should benefit from these value-added patient benefits through increased volumes and expense reduction through access to sales contracts with special pricing from some of the Nation’s largest medical vendors who also see value in this newly formed Medical Neighborhood. Ferguson went on to state “Our vision is shared by our vendors who support medical practices, and they are rewarding our strategy by reducing supply costs for those who join in the Medical Neighborhood.”
Newmark, Goodier Properties, and Centennial Medical Group plan to host an open house to show the project to local brokers, prospective tenants, and service providers this winter. More information on this event will be released in the coming months.
Dan Callihan and James Cumber of Newmark are the Leasing agents responsible for marketing the project. For any inquiries, please contact 410-625-4213.
Nicole Hammett
Premier Medical Management
+1 443-698-8679
email us here