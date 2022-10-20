FIRSTCALL MEDICAL CENTER OPENS NEW MEDICAL SERVICES BUILDING IN ELLICOTT CITY
Centennial Medical Group has been serving the citizens of Howard County for over 30 years, now we continue to expand our best practices to the community via FirstCall Medical Center.”ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FirstCall Medical Center announces the opening of its newest medical center at the corner of Baltimore National Pike and Bethany Lane. The newly constructed "medical building" houses the full service FirstCall Medical Center, that includes Urgent Care, Physical Therapy, and Primary Care services powered by Centennial Medical Group, one of the County’s largest Independent Primary Care Practices.
— Medical Director - Dr. Steven Geller
FirstCall Medical Center brings its revolutionary Urgent Care approach to Ellicott City that not only treats the Acute issue of the day, Strep, Flu, sports injury etc., but also focuses on the Patient’s relationship with their Primary Care Provider. You can come in at any time and get your annual labs done without an order, and First Call will coordinate them back to your PCP or a Centennial Medical Group Primary Care Provider.
“FirstCall and Centennial are hyper focused on resolving the healthcare inequities that exist in our County, our approach to Urgent Care helps bridge the gap between Acute and Chronic Medicine. Over 75% of the 200,000 patients we served during the pandemic did not have access to a PCP provider, we aim to change that through our FirstCall Medical Center and Community Access Sites (Drive Thru and Mobile Buses). Any person who has insurance can get labs done 7 days a week.” Says Dr. Arvind Narasimhan, FirstCall’s Medical Director. “Centennial Medical Group has been serving the citizens of Howard County for over 30 years, now we continue to expand CMG’s best practices to a greater percentage of our community thru FirstCall Medical Center. We hope to continue leading the charge in making our community a healthier place to live and do so by improving access to care while lowering total healthcare costs." says Centennial Medical Groups Medical Director Dr. Steven Geller, better access, lower costs, FirstCall Medical has Healthcare, Covered."
Additionally, FirstCall has added a new convenient text service to help patients get seen nearly instantaneously with just a text message. Patient Pass allows patients to be seen virtually by texting “CARE” to (410)397-7575.
Urgent Care, Primary Care, PT, X-Ray, Allergy, Lab, Diagnostic Cardiology, Home Sleep, Diabetic Testing and Monitoring
