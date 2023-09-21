Registration is Open for AKTI 'Annual Free to Carry' Auction

Free to Carry Logo

Fundraiser helps support AKTI's legislative efforts

CODY, WYOMING, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife and Tool Institute’s (AKTI) annual fundraiser – the Free to Carry online auction is being held Sept. 22-24, 2023. Bidders can now register for the auction and look at the vast array of items being auctioned off this weekend.

Among the items in this year’s auction is a gorgeous folding knife custom-made by Ken Steigerwalt from Pennsylvania. There’s also a one-of-a-kind W.R. Case & Sons prototype Trapper, lots of hunting gear, and a collection of commemorative knives celebrating 25 years of AKTI’s work as the leading advocate for the knife industry and knife users.

Free to Carry is AKTI's vital fundraiser. Proceeds from the 2023 event will help fund the organization’s push for a bipartisan passage of the federal Interstate Transport Act, critical legislation designed to protect those who travel across different states with knives.

Several leading brands in the knife industry have generously contributed as sponsors to AKTI’s 25th anniversary year. They are American Outdoor Brands, Buck, CRKT, Fox Cutlery, Gerber, Leatherman, Spyderco, and W.R. Case. Additionally, The Evans Group and Lanksy Sharpeners have signed on as Free to Carry Sponsors.

Additional information can be found at www.akti.org or by clicking on this link to the auction site.

ABOUT AKTI
The American Knife & Tool Institute is the essential nonprofit organization, representing all segments of the knife industry and all knife users. Formed in 1998 by concerned industry leaders after considerable discussion with individual knifemakers, knife magazine publishers, and a broad section of the knife industry, AKTI is the reasonable and responsible voice of the knife community. For more information or to become a member, go to www.akti.org

Jan Billeb
American Knife & Tool Institute
+1 307-587-8296
email us here

About

As the advocacy organization representing the sporting knife and tool industry and all knife owners, the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) works to educate, promote and inform about knives as valuable, essential tools in our everyday lives. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement.

