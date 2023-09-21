Gadot Biochemical Industries to Showcase Leading-Edge Mineral Ingredient Solutions at SupplySide West & FI 2023
Spotlighting Innovative, High-Quality Mineral Salts Tailored for the Nutraceutical and Food Industries
Hydration and energy drinks are popular in sports and active nutrition. There is a notable increase in consumer demand for electrolytes, such as calcium, sodium, potassium, and magnesium.”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gadot Biochemical Industries, a leader in mineral solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America 2023, slated for October 25-26 at the Mandalay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Visitors can engage with the Gadot team at Booth #4486, where the company will display its vast array of mineral ingredient solutions. Touted for their remarkable bioavailability and quality, these solutions span a range of minerals, including magnesium, calcium, zinc, potassium, and sodium. Available formats include citrates, bisglycinates, phosphates, and gluconates, which are suitable for nutraceuticals, food, and beverages.
A surge in mineral solutions for an Active Lifestyle
Ohad Cohen, CEO of Gadot, “highlights that hydration and energy drinks are popular in sports and active nutrition. He mentions a notable increase in consumer demand for electrolytes, such as calcium, sodium, potassium, and magnesium, indicating a shift towards healthier choices."
Why Choose Gadot?
Every product from Gadot's portfolio is evidence of its dedication to quality and innovation. Originating from Israel, these mineral salts distinguish themselves with several remarkable attributes:
- Custom Solutions: Designed with an understanding of varied consumer needs, Gadot's mineral salts are fully reacted, soluble, and possess high bioavailability.
- Consistency: Reliability in the manufacturing process, ensuring that industries can depend on superior-quality ingredients.
- Direct Manufacture Advantage: Manufactured directly by Gadot, clients benefit from the authenticity and assurance of firsthand ingredients.
- US Presence: With locations in the US, Gadot ensures timely distribution and accessibility to its North American customers.
- Quality Certifications: Gadot's mineral salts are non-GMO project verified, Kosher, and
Halal, catering to a diverse range of dietary requirements and preferences.
SSW & Food Ingredients North America is a paramount event for the nutraceutical realm. It is a pivotal nexus for formulators, buyers, new product development teams, and marketers, offering an unrivaled platform to explore, innovate, and network. Gadot's dedication to improving the industry with its unique mineral solutions aligns well with the event's values, making this collaboration a good match.
Ohad Cohen expresses, 'It's an immense honor for us to participate in this inspiring event. The awareness among consumers about their mineral intake, particularly specific minerals like magnesium bisglycinate, has been on the rise in recent years.'
To delve deeper into what Gadot Biochemical Industries brings, visit them at Booth #4486—experience firsthand the future of mineral ingredient solutions.
