Amazon Air Partners with LOBO for Innovative Safety and Maintenance Solution
We are honoured that Amazon Prime Air has chosen LOBO as a partner. Following the approval across 170 Amazon sites, it's great to see Prime Air are now involved.”DERBY, UK, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOBO Systems, a pioneer in bespoke modular access solutions, is thrilled to announce that Amazon KSBD Prime Air, the innovative delivery service by Amazon, has placed an order for a LOBO Starter Kit.
— Rob Bokros, CEO of LOBO Systems
Amazon Air, also known as Prime Air, is a cargo airline operating exclusively to transport Amazon packages across the globe.
This strategic partnership signifies Amazon’s commitment to enhancing workplace safety and efficiency within its delivery hubs.
The LOBO Starter Kit is a game-changer - a modular access system designed to provide maintenance teams with a secure and adaptable working environment. By selecting the LOBO system, Amazon KSBD Prime Air proactively optimises operational procedures, reduces downtime, and elevates safety standards across its facilities, ultimately benefiting its customers.
Key advantages of the LOBO Systems Kit include:
- Unmatched Safety: LOBO's inherent safety features ensure that maintenance personnel can carry out their tasks securely, even at elevated heights. This investment significantly reduces the risk of workplace accidents and injuries.
- Enhanced Efficiency: Amazon KSBD Prime Air will experience heightened efficiency in their maintenance and operational activities with the LOBO system's user-friendly, adaptable design, allowing for swift assembly and disassembly.
- Cost-Effective: Over time, the LOBO system's longevity and minimal maintenance requirements translate into substantial cost savings for Amazon KSBD Prime Air.
- Customisation: LOBO Systems can tailor the solution to meet the unique requirements of Amazon KSBD Prime Air's facilities, guaranteeing a personalised approach to optimisation.
For more information on our product or training courses, please visit our website: www.lobosystems.com or call + 44 (0)1332 365666 & North America 1-800-640-5492.
Robert Bokros
LOBO Systems Ltd
+44 1332 365666
LOBO Systems Demonstration Video