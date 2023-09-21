Global Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Global Market 2023,” comprehensively covers the market. Market size to reach $32.2 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 23.4%.
The automotive electric HVAC compressor market grows with rising EV adoption. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Denso Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Valeo SA, MAHLE GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Highly Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.
Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market Segments
• Product Types: Scroll, Screw, Swash, Wobble
• Vehicle Types: Passenger, LCV, HCV, Buses & Coaches
• Cooling Capacity: <20 CC, 20-40 CC, 40-60 CC, >60 CC
• Drivetrain Types: PHEV, BEV, HEV
• Geography Segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
Automotive electric HVAC compressors prevent breakdowns, cool the cabin and battery, safeguarding against overheating. HVAC stands for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, essential for cooling in vehicles.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Electric HVAC Compressor Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
