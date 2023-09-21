The USHBC Celebrates Akorbi Group’s Top-Ten Ranking in Dallas Business Journal’s Hispanic Business List
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) extends heartfelt congratulations to Claudia Mirza, CEO and founder of Akorbi, which placed seventh in the Dallas Business Journal's Hispanic-Owned Businesses ranking.
Participating companies were evaluated based on strict eligibility requirements. To qualify, companies must have a majority Latino owner and be based in the Dallas metro-plex.
Akorbi is a multilingual digital transformation company that provides technology and language solutions. Their advanced language technology platforms such as Akorbi ADAPT and RunMyProcess create simplified workflows, break down communication barriers and help organizations seamlessly connect with diverse audiences worldwide.
A prominent Woman-Owned, U.S.-based company, Akorbi is headquartered in Plano, Texas with additional presence in the Dominican Republic, Czech Republic, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Senegal, Kenya, India, and their newest location - El Paso, Texas.
"Claudia's recognition underscores the exemplary leadership within the USHBC," said Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO. She highlights the significant talents and influences of our board members, as well as the crucial contributions Hispanic-owned businesses make to the economy on a local and national scale."
“Claudia continues to push the envelope for both the USHBC and Akorbi. Originally translating for buyers at stud auctions, Claudia has propelled Akorbi into the international business arena, with offices as far as Colombia, India and Africa,” said USHBC Chairman Don Salazar. “She brings an insatiable drive to reach the next level to every piece of our advocacy efforts, and that same drive brought her business to the top ten rankings of the Dallas Business Journal. ”
The USHBC looks forward to Mirza's continued leadership in supporting the organization's commitment to driving the success of Hispanic-owned businesses.
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
About Akorbi
One of the largest U.S.-based, woman-owned companies providing multilingual digital transformation solutions that enable companies to succeed in the global economy, Akorbi holds several highly audited certifications, including ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 17100, HUB, and M/WBE. To learn more, please visit akorbi.com.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
