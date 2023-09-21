WEINER TEAM OPEDS FEATURED, MANY OEN H1 & H2, OP-EDS AND RADIO-TV -- FALL QUARTERLY REPORT INCLUDING MOST RECENT
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Weiner Released his team's Quarterly Report: OPEDS in Major Publications, Featured in OpedNews including H1 and H2's, plus Radio-TV Interviews
Subjects include: UKRAINE PEACE DEAL, STUDENT LOANS, AFGHAN WOMEN, NO SAUDI DEAL, PROTECT CENSUS, 14TH AMENDMENT, INFLATION, RETURN-TO-WORK, POLITICAL HONESTY, REPLACEMENT THEORY FEARS, SUPREME COURT ETHICS, BLACK HISTORY, MASS SHOOTINGS, POLICE REFORM STRATEGY, THE JARED QUESTION AND OTHERS TO COMER, CLASSIFIED DOCS DIFFERENCES, UNSAFE SELF-DRIVING CARS, OLYMPIC CHEATING, WOMEN AS WEAPON OF WAR, AND MORE
OP-EDS 2023 -- link to all for 2023:
(Link to all op-eds: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds)
September 18, 2023 -- "Denial in Kyiv and Moscow, But Needed Russia-Ukraine Peace deal Will Not be Total Victory by Either" -- in OpedNews -- by Robert Weiner and Dante Masucci of RWA and Solutions for Change Foundation
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230918.pdf
September 12, 2023 -- "Letter: U.S. Senate leaders must keep their promise for student loan solution by reversing exception in bankruptcy law" -- in Massachusetts Daily Collegian -- by Robert Weiner and Charlyn Chu of RWA and Solutions for Change Foundation
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230912.pdf
August 23, 2023 -- "Afghan Women Unprotected by Both Biden and Trump Peace and Exit Deals--Can Still Be Fixed" -- by Robert Weiner and Kat Smith of Weiner Public News and Solutions for Change -- published on OpEdNews
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230824.pdf
August 28, 2023 -- "Biden should reject a formal alliance with Saudi Arabia. It’s a Trojan Horse" -- by Robert Weiner and Dante Masucci of RWA and Solutions for Change Foundation -- in South Florida Sun Sentinel
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230829.pdf
August 23, 2023 -- "Save the R's, the Country, and the political system -- with something unique: honesty" -- by Robert Weiner and Annie Cayer of Weiner Public News and Solutions for Change -- printed in The PuLSE Institute
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230823.pdf
August 15, 2023 -- "Biden, Raimondo Must Assure Detroit, Nation Never Have Census Count Diminish Minorities Again" -- by Charlyn Chu and Robert Weiner of RWA -- printed in Detroit News
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230815.pdf
August 15, 2023 --Fentanyl's Grip: Solving Boston and Nation's Battle with the Deadly Opioid; We had Plan Columbia, We Need "Plan Fentanyl" The United States and Boston have been grappling with a prolonged epidemic of opioid addiction and abuse. At the forefront of this crisis now killing over 100,000 annually is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that surpasses the potency of heroin by roughly fifty times. By Robert Weiner and Annie Cayer. In OpEdNews.
https://www.opednews.com/articles/Fentanyl-s-Grip-Solving-B-Crisis_Fentanyl_Heroin_National-Press-Club-230815-91.html
August 5, 2023 -- "The 14th Amendment should guide courts and Congress: It blocks running and mandates U.S. pay debt -- printed in OpEdNews as H2 (2nd lead op-ed nationwide) -- by Jayna Kuklin and Robert Weiner of RWA
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230805.pdf
August 3, 2023 -- "Federal workers and company employees needed back at office" -- by Robert Weiner and Annie Cayer of RWA and Solutions for Change Foundation -- in Federal Times
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230803.pdf
August 5, 2023 -- Reprinted in OpEdNews as H2 2nd op-ed nationwide
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230905.pdf
July 18, 2023 -- "What motivates Trump and DeSantis supporters? Fear of 'Replacement Theory'" -- by Robert Weiner and Charlyn Chu of Weiner Public News and Solutions for Change -- printed in OpEdNews
https://www.opednews.com/articles/What-motivates-Trump-and-D-Americans_Desantis-ron_Fear-Mongering_Fearmongering-230718-551.html
July 2, 2023 -- "As distrust in SCOTUS grows, Roberts must employ Indiana values he learned to police ethics of Supreme Court" -- by Robert Weiner and Annie Cayer of RWA and Solutions for Change Foundation -- in Indy Star (Indianapolis Star)
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230702.pdf
• July 2, 2023 -- Reprinted in News.Yahoo.com: https://news.yahoo.com/op-ed-distrust-scotus-grows-090754646.html?guccounter=1
• July 8, 2023 -- Reprinted in OpEdNews as #1 op-ed in the country: https://www.opednews.com/articles/As-Distrust-in-SCOTUS-Grow-Chief-Justice-John-Roberts_Distrust_Ethics_Ethics-Reform-230708-292.html
June 28, 2023 -- ""Erasing Black History Makes America Racist Again" -- by Robert Weiner and Annie Cayer RWA -- in The PuLSE INSTITUTE
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230628.pdf
June 25, 2023 -- "Stop blaming mass shootings on mental illness" -- by Robert Weiner and Kat Smith RWA -- in The Palm Beach Post
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230625.html
• June 27, 2023 -- Reprinted in OpedNews as #1 op-ed in the country on June 27, 2023: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Stop-Blaming-Mass-Shooting-Gun-Control_Guns_Illness_Mass-Murder-230627-697.html
May 31, 2023 -- "Commentary: There is middle ground on police reform. Scott, Booker must finish the job" -- by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky of RWA -- in The Post and Courier: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230531.pdf
April 7, 2023 -- "Op/Ed: Better protocols needed to keep classified documents out of the wrong house" -- by Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola of RWA -- in IndyStar (Indianapolis Star)
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230412.pdf
February 24, 2023 -- "Questions for House Oversight Chair James Comer from Bob Weiner, former spokesman Govt Operations and Oversight Committee" -- by Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola of RWA -- Printed in OpEdNews as H2 (2nd most important article of the day)
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230224.pdf
February 23, 2023 -- "Weiner and Treichel: Leaders should listen to Bernie Sanders' points on inflation" -- by Robert Weiner and Parker Treichel -- in Manchester Journal
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230223.pdf
February 21, 2023 -- "In the Olympics, Age is No Excuse for Cheating" -- in OpEdNews -- by Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola of RWA
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230221.pdf
February 18, 2023 -- "Social Security Still in Danger Despite Biden State of Union Success" -- by Robert Weiner and Henry Deng of RWA -- in OpEdNews
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230218.pdf
February 17, 2023 -- "Civil rights, Critical Race Theory (CRT), African American Studies AP Attacks, Book Bans the New Jim Crow" -- by Robert Weiner and Sophia Hosford of RWA -- published by The PuLSE Institute
https://thepulseinstitute.org/2023/02/17/civil-rights-critical-race-theory-african-american-studies-ap-attacks-are-new-jim-crow-as-black-history-month-is-underway/
February 5, 2023 -- "Opinion: Self-driving cars still need drivers. It's dangerous to say otherwise" -- by Robert Weiner and Sophia Hosford -- special to The Detroit News
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230206.pdf
February 2, 2023 -- "Are insurrections becoming normal in global politics? | Commentary" -- in Orlando Sentinel -- by Robert Weiner and Parker Treichel of RWA
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230207.html
• Reprinted in OpEdNews as #1 op-ed of the day
https://www.opednews.com/articles/Incited-Insurrections-agai-Brazil_Brazil-Corruption_Brazilian-President-Bolsonaro_Brazilian-President-Jair-Bolsonaro-230202-173.html
• WSAV.com
https://www.wsav.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/615927519/ex-wh-spokesman-weiner-announces-articles-opednews-named-h1-h4-insurrections-world-model-self-driving-cars-lack-safety/
January 26, 2023 -- "Consolidate, strengthen the international effort to stop the use of rape as a weapon of war" -- by Robert Weiner and Sophia Hosford -- special to Stars and Stripes
https://www.stripes.com/opinion/2023-01-26/strengthen-the-international-effort-to-stop-the-use-of-rape-as-a-weapon-of-war-8900022.html
• Reprinted in OpEdNews as #1 op-ed of the day
https://www.opednews.com/articles/Consolidate-Strengthen-th-International-Community_International-Crime_International-Law_International-Politics-230127-935.html
RADIO-TV 2023-- Link to all Radio: www.weinerpublic.com/radio
2023 RADIO TV
September 12, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed by Carole Walker, producer Mike McCarren on London Times Radio -- Bob asserted, "Pure deflection of Trump's 4 indictments cases, 91 charges and real-time trials, on real things with real witnesses and real evidence that will be going on. So pure desperation on their part. Will backfire as did Clinton's impeachment for not telling on his girlfriend (which as you know I was subpoenaed on and had to testify on to Starr in his fishing expedition-- and which I called "Big Brother at Its Worst" with lead coverage on Brokaw, Jennings, "GMA", "Today", etc). So now, it's reality and serious stealing democracy, obstructing, and fomenting a riot -- Trump--vs gee a Biden son's lie because didn't want to admit he was addicted. The American people know the difference."
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230913.mp3
September 11, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed by Liam Askin, British Talk TV, News Corp UK and Ireland, concerning Trump court cases
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HIGiDOCvm_lj1j9CgMgz1at0oDr6fUIT/view
August 28, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on London Times Radio "Breakfast" -- hosts Darryl Morris and Rosie Wright, producer Marta Santivanez Fernandez, SUBJECT Trump Court Cases, Biden, American politics
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OeVTXTa9xQwx8MKiiaNr0MSgFz1wMiZt/view
July 5, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on GBN TV (Great Britain News) by Jacob Rees-Mogg on State of the Nation on next head of NATO and British-U.S "special relationship"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1s6sj35daH8
June 12, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed on British TalkTV Network concerning Trump indictments and US presidential politics, host Rosanna Lockwood, producer Liam Askin.
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230612.mp4
May 17, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed on 5/17/2023 aired 5/20/2023 by Joseph Patterson on Main Street Radio Alan Nathan Show 200 stations concerning debt ceiling
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230517.mp3
May 5, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on Great Britain News GBNews.UK -- by host Nigel Farage. Bob was invited respondent to Farage's "world exclusive" interview of Trump
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230506.mp4
April 25, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on Great Britain News GBNews.UK -- by host Nigel Farage -- on President Biden's re-election campaign announcement
https://twitter.com/gbnews/status/1650936575977463811?s=46&t=1lnQiTZqPmnaffYujoPrIA
April 9, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on GBNews.UK -- "President Biden in Ireland"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmreKBUdOf4
April 9, 2023 -- "‘You’re a poster child for INSANE Democrats!’ | Sebastian Gorka and Robert Weiner clash over Trump" on GBNews.UK -- Presenter is Andrew Doyle and the other guest is Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmreKBUdOf4
April 1, 2023 -- "Trump witch-hunt? | Bob Weiner & Dr Jan Halper Hayes debate the Donald Trump indictment" on GBNews.UK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUQSbiiDfrM
March 31, 2023 -- "Trump witch-hunt? | Bob Weiner & Dr. Jan Halper Hayes debate the Donald Trump indictment" -- in The Global Herald
https://theglobalherald.com/news/trump-witch-hunt-bob-weiner-dr-jan-halper-hayes-debate-the-donald-trump-indictment/
March 22, 2023 -- Bob interviewed live by Neil Oliver on GB News (British radio) about the January 6 riots and Mike Pence's role (start at 16:40)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YY20c6nDER8
February 23, 2023 -- Bob interviewed on "Silk or Joe" 170 stations with host Joseph Patterson on Main Street Radio Network, discussed op-eds on International Rape Enforcement (in Stars and Stripes) and Self Driving Cars Safety Failures (Detroit News), Bob and Sophia Hosford co-authors
Part 1: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20230225part1
Part 2: https://soundcloud.com/user-216072813-103854371/20230225part2
February 13, 2023 -- Bob interviewed on Main Street Radio 200 stations interview by host Joseph Patterson on Alan Nathan Show about our Stars and Stripes "Rape as War Weapon" article, H1 #1 op-ed ranking by OpEdNews, article by Bob and Sophia Hosford
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230213.mp3
February 7, 2023 -- Bob interviewed live on LBC radio ("Leading Britain's Conversation"), Great Britain, host Ben Kentish, immediately following Biden State of the Union
https://www.weinerpublic.com/20230208.wav
Bob gave thanks to all the great interns and staff this year to date: Ben Lasky, onsite program, director and Bluestein Family Foundation senior policy analyst/oped writer; Jay Wind, IT, research, and website director and Vice President; Senior Editor Dr. Patricia Berg; and policy analysts/op-ed writers Dante Masucci, Charlyn Chu, Kat Smith, Annie Cayer, Jayna Kuklin, Lexi Meola, Parker Treichel, and Sophia Hosford, as well as the great folks who recommended interns to apply to the program. Bob also wants to thank all the media op-ed editors and radio-TV hosts and producers for the kind invitations to publish and have interviews on important subjects.
Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky
