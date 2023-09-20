Participation in General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

TAJIKISTAN, September 20 - The General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly was held at the UN Headquarters in the city of New York, United States of America.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, made a meaningful speech at the session.

During his speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon drew the attention of the audience to the threats and dangers of the modern world, the complex political situation of the world and their impact on the economies of countries, the formation of the "green economy", the development of the production of "green energy", the global problems of the planet, including climate change, joint efforts to prevent natural disasters and global initiatives of Tajikistan to solve the water and climate problems of the globe.

It was emphasized that in today's sensitive conditions, the international community needs solidarity and trust more than ever.

Terrorism, extremism and cross-border organized crime, rapid armament, as well as the escalation of the "cold war" threaten the maintenance of international peace and stability, security and development.

At the same time, the dangerous consequences of climate change - extreme warming, floods, droughts, fires and other natural disasters, as well as water scarcity and hunger - are creating a serious threat.

"At this time, joint efforts to eliminate these dangers and threats and to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda have become mandatory. In this regard, considering the theme of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly under the title "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all" as a timely initiative, we welcome it", - the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized.

The effects of climate change are increasing worldwide. The adverse effects of this process in different regions of the world, including in Tajikistan, are very alarming phenomena.

In this context, President Emomali Rahmon stated that Tajikistan attaches great importance to the Sendai Framework for reducing the risk of natural disasters, which is aimed at improving the early warning system, increasing investment and providing financial assistance to developing and underdeveloped countries.

The rapid melting of glaciers, one of the main sources of fresh water, requires specific measures, including research, data collection and processing, and deep international cooperation.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to all member countries for their cooperation in adopting the Resolution of the General Assembly of the United Nations on declaring 2025 as the "International Year of Glaciers' Preservation".

Recalling the successful results of the International Conference of the United Nations on the comprehensive review of the medium-term goals of the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028", the Leader of the Tajik Nation Emomali Rahmon expressed his belief that the implementation of the commitments made by the international community at the Conference will contribute to the sixth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals and other international water-related issues.

In 2024, the third high-level conference on the implementation of the "Water for Sustainable Development" Decade will take place in Dushanbe, and in 2025, the International Conference on the Protection of Glaciers will be held. It is expected that the international community will actively participate in these important international events.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon stressed that Tajikistan, as a leading country in the global agenda of water and climate, will continue to strive for the development of cooperation between countries and organizations.

It was emphasized that in modern conditions, the formation of "green economy" has become one of the urgent tasks of humanity.

Effective and rational use of abundant hydropower resources of Tajikistan can provide a favorable basis for the development of "green energy" production in the region.

Depending on the political situation in the region and the world, the Head of State presented his reflections on the constructive efforts and initiatives of Tajikistan, including the adoption of the National Strategy for Combating Terrorism and Extremism for 2021-2025 and holding the next international conference in Dushanbe in cooperation with the international community in 2024 on fight against terrorism and its financing.

The President of the country emphasized cultural and humanitarian solidarity, mutual recognition of different traditions and beliefs of the world community. In this connection, the Head of State noted that promoting the ideas of tolerance, peace and friendship is the best way to resist provocation, separatism, fanatism, violence, extremism and radicalism.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed confidence that the member states of the United Nations will make constructive efforts in cooperation to solve the global problems of the planet.