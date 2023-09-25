Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,682 in the last 365 days.

Chart-Topping Country Music Artist Conner Smith Announced To Perform at Lakes Jam 2024

Connor Smith Announced to Perform at Lakes Jam in 2024

Connor Smith Announced to Perform at Lakes Jam in 2024

22 year old Conner Smith, a seasoned veteran of Nashville's songwriting community, will perform Friday, June 28th at 8 p.m.

Country fans love Conner's heartfelt hit songs like "Creek Will Rise," "Take It Slow," and “I Hate Alabama."”
— Ken Lacy

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lakes Jam country and rock festival is adding to its star-studded lineup for Lakes Jam 2024 with Conner Smith, an incredibly talented and chart-topping country music artist. Conner will perform on the Busch Light Main Stage on Friday, June 28th at 8:00pm.

Just 22 years old and already a seasoned veteran of Nashville’s elite songwriting community, Conner Smith has become one of country music’s most hotly-anticipated new artists. He has been making waves in the music scene with his heartfelt lyrics, infectious melodies, and authentic storytelling.

With hit songs such as "Creek Will Rise," "Take It Slow," and “I Hate Alabama,” Conner has captured the hearts of country music fans worldwide.

Passes to Lakes Jam 2024 can be purchased at the official website at www.lakesjam.com

Jake Owen and Tyler Hubbard have been announced as headliners. Additional artists will continue to be announced this fall. Visit www.lakesjam.com/lineup for updated information.

The Lakes Jam festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in Minnesota and the Midwest. This year’s three-day, four-night country and rock music festival will be held Wednesday, June 26th through Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Brainerd International Raceway. More information and passes to Lakes Jam 2024 can be found at the official Lakes Jam website at www.lakesjam.com

Follow Lakes Jam on social media and for updates and chances to win passes, experiences, merch, and more!

Ken Lacy
Lakes Jam
+1 218-251-5243
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Chart-Topping Country Music Artist Conner Smith Announced To Perform at Lakes Jam 2024

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more