Governor Abbott Announces Over $3.6 Million In Grants To Panhandle, Concho Valley Veteran Organizations

TEXAS, September 20 - September 20, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 14 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling over $3.6 million were awarded to 11 organizations in the Panhandle and Concho Valley area as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's (TVC) Big Check Tour. Presented today by TVC, the funding will provide services to more than 3,100 Texas veterans and their families across 60 counties in the FVA Panhandle region.

“Texas will always show appreciation to veterans and their families for their service to our state and our country,” said Governor Abbott. “These Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants will support our veterans and their families in the Panhandle and Concho Valley by helping expand critical services they need in their communities. “Thanks to the Texas Veterans Commission’s unwavering dedication to creating lasting partnerships with veteran service organizations throughout our state, Texas continues to ensure the courageous sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes are never forgotten.”

“TVC’s grant program ensures that all veterans who have served their country have access to critical services,” said TVC Chairwoman and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “The grants distributed here today for Panhandle-area organizations will aid in many services, from counseling to home repairs.”

TVC Commissioner and Marine Corps veteran Mike Hernandez presented the grants at the Hendrick Home for Children in Abilene. FVA presentations will continue through the first weeks of October in El Paso, Edinburg, San Marcos, and New Braunfels.

The FVA grants awarded today include:

Central Texas Opportunities, Inc.: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Concho Valley Center For Human Advancement: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Concho Valley Community Action Agency: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc.: a $265,000 grant for support services

a $265,000 grant for support services Hale County Meals on Wheels, Inc.: an $80,000 grant for support services

an $80,000 grant for support services Lubbock Regional MHMR Center: a $235,000 grant for peer support services a $255,000 grant for financial assistance

Panhandle Community Services: a $500,000 grant for home modification a $200,000 grant for financial assistance

Refuge Services, Inc.: a $200,000 grant for clinical counseling

a $200,000 grant for clinical counseling Rolling Plains Management Corporation: a $200,000 grant for home modification a $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Rusted and Weathered, Inc.: a $30,000 grant for home modification

a $30,000 grant for home modification West Texas Counseling & Guidance: a $500,000 grant for clinical counseling

Funding for these grants is primarily generated by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/