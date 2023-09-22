New Carolee Rainey Music Video “Baby” on the Beautiful Miracle of Time and Watching Children Spread Their Wings

Singer-songwriter Carolee Rainey has released a music video for her song "Baby," inspired by the bonds of parenting, watching children take flight and soar.

This song is a holiday gift for my children about the beautiful miracle of bonding with them in their childhood, and then stepping back to watch them fly” — Carolee Rainey

LENOX, MA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American singer-songwriter and recording artist Carolee Rainey has released a new music video for her song “Baby,” which has debuted on YouTube. The song was “written as a holiday gift for my children about the beautiful miracle of bonding with them in their childhood, and then stepping back to watch them fly,” said Rainey.

“Loving and letting go in order to watch your loved one soar is a magnificent act of kindness,” she said.

The music video was directed by Ryan Sweeney, of Sweeney Multimedia Productions, and was filmed in Plymouth, Connecticut, with hair makeup by Amanda Burran Bluesky.

Sweeney previously worked with Carolee Rainey on her music video for “Hey Babe,” released in January 2023. “Hey Babe” was dedicated to Meghan Markle, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Gloria Steinem, Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez and Michelle Obama, a group of powerful women she cites as personal inspirations.

As a recorded song, “Baby” was produced by Dave Veslocki of Sapphire Records. The song was co-produced by Craig Wilson, Veslocki’s long time friend in whose musical memory the music video is dedicated. The song is available on all major streaming platforms include Apple Music and Spotify.

The song features Carolee Rainey on vocals and piano, with Veslocki on guitar, John Salaway on drums, and Chris Donahue on bass. The track was recorded at Forty-One Fifteen Studio in East Nashville, Tennessee. It was engineered by Dewey Boyd.

Carolee Rainey - Baby (Official Music Video)