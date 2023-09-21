Highlights from Construction Links Network - September 21, 2023

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.

The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.

Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.

Top news has the federal government announcing the elimination of the GST on purpose-built rentals which is expected to add tens of thousands of units to the housing market over time. This measure is certainly needed as Statistics Canada reported that investment in building construction experienced a 2.6% decline in July while Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation reported that there was little change in the trend of housing construction in August.

More content shared this week:

ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 25
• It’s Upon Leaders to Maintain the Workplace
• Applications now open for 2023/24 Canadian Construction Association CONtact Mentorship
• How 360° Reality Capture Empowers Lean Construction Teams
• Is your workplace too loud?
• Procore Ignites a New Era of Digital and Cultural Transformation at Groundbreak 2023
• Harper Boosts Stakeholder Engagement With TrueLook in Procore
• More Lowe’s stores in Western Canada set to convert to the RONA+ banner
• Inspiring the Next Generation of Construction Professionals
• Call for Submissions opens for 2024 Governor General’s Medals in Architecture
• IWSH Plumbing Champions Builds new Connections with European Partners
A guide to a successful technology audit
• You Need to Earn at Least $175,000 to Buy a Home in Hamilton
• Procore Revolutionizes Construction Workflows with Innovative AI-Powered Copilot
• The Dangers of Overlooking Hazards on a Mining Site
• At What Height is Fall Protection Required?
• IAPMO to Host Third Annual Water Demand Calculator Virtual Summit

Join industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

