Melanin Haircare Continues Global Market Expansion With Luxury Retailer, Sephora Canada

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning brand, Melanin Haircare continues its expansion into the global market by launching in Canada with luxury retailer, Sephora. The brand’s complete signature line will officially launch at Sephora Canada in 104 doors on September 22, 2023. “We get so many inquiries asking when we will be available in Canada and now we can address that request,” states Whitney White, Co-Founder of Melanin Haircare. Melanin Haircare was founded by two sisters Whitney White and Taffeta White. The black-owned brand strives to create styling products that deliver the highest quality ingredients at affordable prices for everyone. Melanin Haircare’s 5 Signature Products that will launch in Sephora Canada are:

1. The African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo: This naturally clarifying shampoo is enhanced with nutrient-rich, moisturizing cocoa and shea butters, argan, and pro-vitamin B5 to condition and promote increased elasticity and flexibility of the hair. The nourishing, healing, and anti-inflammatory oils including tea tree, black cumin seed, rosemary, and peppermint, along with revitalizing turmeric root extract, work to help soothe, calm, and heal the scalp to help create a healthy environment for increased hair growth, and healthy hair sheen (27 CAN).

2. The Twist-Elongating Style Cream: This lightweight yet rich elongating style cream is designed to nourish and seal the moisture into hair, helping to make it more manageable, while also helping to detangle and reduce knots. It contains five nourishing, all-natural hair butters: shea butter, mango butter, cocoa butter, kokum butter, and cupuacu butter (27 CAN).

3. The Multi-Use Softening Leave-In Conditioner: This leave-in conditioner is designed to soften, smooth, instantly detangle your knots, and help to repair hair from the inside out, from roots to ends. It contains hair-strengthening and conditioning agents: ProVitamin B5, Bamboo Extract, Wheat Amino Acids, and Hydrolyzed Wheat Proteins to strengthen, fortify and reduce breakage while rebuilding from the inside out. The Turnip Root Extract, White Tea Leaf, Rosemary Leaf, Hops Extract, Chamomile, Aloe Vera, Argan Oil, Baobab Seed Oil, Jojoba Oil, and Spearmint work to instantly hydrate, soften, condition, promote the elasticity and flexibility of the hair, stimulate hair growth, reduce hair fall, increase shine, and create a healthy scalp environment for continuous healthy hair growth and manageability (31 CAN).

4. The Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend: This non-oily, lightweight oil blend contains: baobab oil, argan oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, sage oil, geranium oil, and vitamin E. These oils were specifically curated for their ability to penetrate the hair shaft in order to nourish and rebuild, while also locking in precious moisture for hydration longevity (30 CAN).

5. Plumping Deep Conditioner: This moisture-rich, balanced, and reparative deep conditioner hair mask will revitalize and strengthen the hair, plump curls, coils, and waves, helping to restore hair’s elasticity, and detangle knots - for smooth, manageable, shiny, sleek results. The Hyaluronic Acid helps the hair retain moisture and reduce frizziness, while the Biotin, Fenugreek, and Bamboo work to strengthen, smooth, silken, and improve the hair’s elasticity. Banana Flower and Pumpkin Seed strengthen, condition, thicken and smooth the hair, in addition to promoting healthy hair growth, while the Hydrolyzed Pea Proteins bond to the hair to strengthen and repair damage at the cuticle (43 CAN).

“We are so excited to be partnering with Sephora Canada as we expand into the Canadian territories. Sephora is synonymous with high quality, and beauty prestige, which makes them the perfect retail partner to provide our customer base with the superior quality buying experience that they deserve,” says Whitney White, Co-Founder of Melanin Haircare.

Melanin Haircare focuses on high-quality, natural, and safe non-toxic ingredients as product performance and dependability are just as important as product safety.

About Melanin Haircare:

Officially founded in 2015 by two sisters Whitney and Taffeta White, Melanin Haircare is rooted in passion for natural haircare, healthy scalp care, natural and safe ingredients, as well as high-quality products and unique merchandise that benefit the community they serve. Whitney White, a licensed cosmetologist, started the brand after the success of her hair tutorials as @naptural85 which has over 2.5 million followers across multiple social platforms. Melanin Haircare has become an internationally acclaimed brand that has won numerous beauty awards from Allure, Beauty Independent, Essence, Bustle, Women’s Health, PopSugar, and more. For more information on Melanin Haircare, please visit www.melaninhaircare.com.

About Sephora:

Sephora is a French multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products with nearly 340 brands, along with its own private label, Sephora Collection, and includes beauty products such as cosmetics, skincare, body, fragrance, nail color, beauty tools, body lotions and haircare.