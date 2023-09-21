The Great Pumpkin Train Comes To Phillipsburg New Jersey Starting September 30th. A Free Pumpkin For Every Child
The Great Pumpkin Train Rides Again!
The Kids had a blast! Beautiful scenery, a gem mine and a free pumpkin. Happy kids, happy Mom.”PHILLIPSBURG, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October The Great Pumpkin Train comes to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions. A Corn Maze and gem mine ( Susquehanna Mining company) are available as well. The train takes you to the mine and maze site
— Melissa Throubridge
Every train stops at the Pumpkin Patch on the way home.
Every child is welcome to get off the train and pick a pumpkin for free.
The pumpkin patch sits in a beautiful glade in front of the century old Carpentersville Lime Kilns. The lime kilns are not only the oldest but also the largest left in existence in New Jersey, dating to before the Revolutionary War!
The Susquehanna Mining Company
The Susquehanna Mining Company tour this October.
At The Mine learn the hilarious and tragic history of the mine. Short tours are offered with a bit of history and fun. Each Miner will be presented a basic bag of mining "rough".
On site the mine store with a great selection of gifts and minerals will be open.
Mine and Maze tickets are available on site, or as an add on to the train ride ticket.
Tickets are $14.00 Child and $20.00 Adult. The Mine is an $8.00 add on and the Maze is only $5.00.
The Corn Maze
There are two mazes Star Wars themed. One is the Death Star, the other the Mandalorian. There are two games to play each with check points, 6 in each maze. Once the check point is found punch out the corresponding kernel of corn on your maze map.
