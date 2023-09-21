2023 Women in IT Security Honorees Announced by SC Media
Honoring 20 leading women recognized for influencing the cybersecurity industryNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and its flagship brand SC Media, announced its 10th annual list of exceptional women in IT security. In total, this year 20 female executives were recognized for their contributions to the cybersecurity field.
The Women in IT Security program recognizes information security professionals who have made exceptional contributions to the cybersecurity field in North America and spotlights women leaders who have demonstrated significant expertise, commitment, and influence in shaping the industry’s future and elevating the practice of information security.
This program recognizes and celebrates information security leaders who demonstrate the advantage of workforce diversity, and spotlights the exceptional contributions of women to their own organizations and the broader security community. The 2023 honorees hail from notable companies such as Aflac, DoorDash, Accenture, and CrowdStrike, to name a few.
A 10-person panel of female judges from CRA’s Women in Cyber Group and Initiative, overseen by CRA’s VP of Community Development with the Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum Heidi Murphy, selected the honorees from more than 200 nominations submitted by peers and colleagues. Honorees are distinguished across four categories: advocates, cybersecurity veterans, power players and women to watch.
"In the world of cybersecurity, these women are not just breaking barriers; they're building bridges,” Murphy commented. “They are architects of change, raising their voices to amplify their presence and impact. As they climb, they reach back, extending a hand to lift up the next generation of brilliant women, ensuring that the future of cybersecurity is a diverse, inclusive, and unstoppable force."
Honorees will be unveiled and profiled across SC Media, including a series of videos and in-depth analysis of women’s evolving presence in cybersecurity year-round, including special coverage during Women’s History Month in March 2023.
View the 2023 Women in IT Security Honorees here.
