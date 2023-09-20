Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Ignition Interlock Device Required

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3004338

TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/20/23 at approximately 1141 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 7A near West Mountain Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Arrest on Warrant

Ignition Interlock Device Required (Criminal DLS)

ACCUSED: Rex Lane

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police was at Paulin’s Gas Station in the Town of Shaftsbury when they observed Rex Lane (48) from Bennington, VT, drive northbound on VT Route 7A in a white Subaru Legacy with temporary Vermont registration. Shortly after, Troopers located the vehicle of interest, and it was known Rex had an active in-state arrest warrant for a failure to appear in a previous case in the state of Vermont. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and confirmed the operator was Rex.

It was also discovered that Rex’s driver’s license was restricted to operate with an ignition interlock device (IID) inside the vehicle at all times. There was no IID inside the vehicle Rex operated, making this a criminal offense of driving license suspended.

Rex was arrested for an active in-state arrest warrant, and criminal driving license suspended. Rex was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for further processing. After processing, Rex was released with a criminal citation and transported to the Bennington County Courthouse to be seen by a Judicial Officer.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 30th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Bennington County Courthouse

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.