°C Change Surgical Awarded a Spot on the VA’s Federal Supply Schedule Through SDVOSB Partner, Lovell Government Services
°C Change Surgical's SurgiSLUSH™ system can now be found on Lovell's FSS Contract.
SurgiSLUSH™ is a game changer for sterile slush users and their patients.”PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lovell® Government Services (‘Lovell’) is pleased to announce a partnership with °C Change Surgical, provider of SurgiSLUSH™, an economical, labor-saving, sealed sterile slush system. Lovell will represent °C Change Surgical as its Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor in the federal space.
— Patrick Kammer, CEO, °C Change Surgical
°C Change Surgical’s fully automated slush freezers and sealed sterile containers are now on the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), managed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), through Lovell Government Services. Purchasing through Lovell gives government customers the dual benefit of a streamlined acquisition process while working towards their SDVOSB procurement goal.
°C Change Surgical designed SurgiSLUSH™ fully automated freezers and ChillVault™ sealed containers to streamline workflow, add hours of sealed sterile protection, provide multi-case supply, and lower medical waste. The results are clear: SurgiSLUSH™ earns 96% clinical support by evaluating teams.
“Modern slush adds hours of sealed patient protection and delivers expert slush supply with less labor, less waste, and less equipment,” said Patrick Kammer, Chief Executive Officer, °C Change Surgical. “It streamlines slush supply and locks out contaminants and pathogens to align with today’s infection prevention guidelines. SurgiSLUSH™ is a game changer for sterile slush users and their patients.”
“°C Change Surgical’s fully automated sterile slush system is revolutionizing the way surgical slush is handled in the OR. The cost-savings and improved patient protection features make °C Change and SurgiSLUSH™ the obvious choice for clinical teams. We are very pleased to offer this solution to Federal Healthcare,” Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.
ABOUT °C CHANGE SURGICAL:
°C Change Surgical LLC, founded in 2004, is a privately held company that operates from North Carolina’s Research Triangle and Piedmont Triad. It manufactures and assembles cutting-edge sterile fluid cooling systems exclusively in the US. The company holds more than 30 US and international patents for sterile fluid temperature control and clinical automation. °C Change licensed its first fluid control technology to a global, public company in 2010. Learn more at www.cchangesurgical.com.
ABOUT LOVELL® GOVERNMENT SERVICES:
Lovell Government Services Inc. specializes in providing medical and surgical resources to the Veterans Health Administration, US Military Medical Networks, and other key federal agencies. As a leader in medical, dental, and pharmaceutical supply, we focus on elevating care for our Veteran and Military communities. By collaborating with essential and cutting-edge medical manufacturers, we ensure secure supply to the government and help our partners grow their federal revenue. Looking for a trusted partner to help you win government contracts and sales? Learn more about our mission and comprehensive services at www.lovellgov.com.
Mia McCann
Lovell Government Services
+1 850-684-1867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn