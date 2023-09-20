Pyramid Foods Reduces Overtime by 72%
By switching to an all-in-one labor management platform, Pyramid Foods became more efficient and saved thousands of dollars for immediate ROI.
With TimeForge, we were able to shift how we were scheduling employees because we were able to see where we needed them the most.”LUBBOCK, TX, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 1967, Pyramid Foods has always been dedicated to providing consumers the very best food and service at the very best prices.
— Melissa McCormick, HR Specialist
Today, the Missouri-based company operates dozens of stores under multiple store banners, including Price Cutter, Save a Lot Food Stores, King Cash Saver, King Food Saver, and Country Mart.
Pyramid Foods isn’t just committed to consumers, though. The business also supports employees and their communities through charitable programs such as the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Each year, the Championship raises thousands of dollars for local children’s charities.
But expensive solution fees and unnecessary overtime were eating away at Pyramid Foods’ budget, and tracking sales and labor data across multiple systems was eating away at managers’ time.
“As a growing grocery company, we needed a solution that would consolidate our HR and operations needs and increase our overall efficiency,” said Rob Marsh, Chief Operating Officer of Pyramid Foods.
The company decided to switch to an all-in-one workforce management system, TimeForge, which would help them streamline HR and Operations for a more efficient workflow. The consolidated system would also make it easy for managers to tighten up the schedule and prevent unnecessary overtime.
“I’m a firm believer in coaching people on where their strengths are, because I think with the right coaching, everyone can be successful,” said Melissa McCormick, HR Specialist for Pyramid Foods. McCormick loves training and working with store operators and was instrumental in getting them up to speed during the implementation of TimeForge.
“We became far more efficient in the admin side of things, being able to see everything at a glance on our end and not have to transfer labor hours manually between stores,” said McCormick.
After implementing TimeForge, Pyramid Foods was able to reduce its overtime costs by a dramatic 72% - for an estimated savings of $95,940 over the course of a year. They were also able to save thousands of dollars by switching to an all-in-one.
“That is a great return on investment, but combining that with a mobile app where our team can access schedules, availability requests, and hours worked is substantial,” said Marsh. “To see these differences in a snapshot has been a game changer for our team.”
“There’s a lot of great ROIs through the transparency and communication you get from a program like [TimeForge],” agreed McCormick. “It’s a great investment.”
Pyramid Foods’ success is a testament to the power of workforce management solutions in helping grocery companies better manage their labor costs and increase efficiency. With industry-leading solutions such as ATS and onboarding, scheduling, timekeeping, and sales forecasting, TimeForge helps businesses save money while maintaining a great employee experience.
