Live Webinar on How to Address DevOps Challenges Through a Centralized GitOps-Centric Approach
Nethopper's CEO to speak at the HPE Developer Community Meetup: "DevOps Alert: Tool Sprawl. Complexity. Burnout. Help!" on September 27, at 11 am ET.BOSTON, MA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper, the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations Platform as a Service (KAOPS), today announced that Chris Munford, its founder and CEO, is the guest speaker at a live webinar hosted by the HPE Developer Community, entitled “DevOps Alert: Tool Sprawl. Complexity. Burnout. Help!”
Live Webinar:
- DevOps Alert: Tool Sprawl. Complexity. Burnout. Help!
Date/Time:
- Sep 27, 2023 at 11 AM ET (05:00 PM CET, 8 AM PT)
Speaker:
- Chris Munford, CEO of Nethopper
Why Attend:
- Even as the adoption of cloud-native tools has grown, enterprises have actually lost their ability to be agile. DevOps teams find it even more difficult now to develop and deploy features to meet customers’ expectations.
- Ironically, having more cloud-native development tools does not equate to having more agility. In fact, too many free and “easy-to-implement” tools have led to tool sprawl – a burden requiring DevOps teams to continuously integrate and upgrade their tools. Added to that, teams are challenged with managing their Kubernetes application operations across hybrid and multi-cloud landscapes, knowing who did what and when for both applications and infrastructure.
- In this session, you will learn how to address DevOps challenges like these while increasing developer productivity and collaboration through a centralized GitOps-centric approach for automating software development and deployment, infrastructure provisioning, workflows, pipelines and more.
About Nethopper
Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOPS, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc. For more information, visit www.nethopper.io
