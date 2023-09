Live Webinar on How to Address DevOps Challenges Through a Centralized GitOps-Centric Approach

Join us! This live webinar is hosted by the HPE Developer Community. Jumpstart your platform engineering with Nethopper KAOPS, a GitOps-centric cloud-native platform that works with all clouds and Kubernetes (managed and non-managed) to help DevOps organize and automate processes, people, tools, and clouds.

Nethopper's CEO to speak at the HPE Developer Community Meetup: "DevOps Alert: Tool Sprawl. Complexity. Burnout. Help!" on September 27, at 11 am ET.

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nethopper , the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations Platform as a Service (KAOPS), today announced that Chris Munford, its founder and CEO, is the guest speaker at a live webinar hosted by the HPE Developer Community , entitled “DevOps Alert: Tool Sprawl. Complexity. Burnout. Help!”Live Webinar:- DevOps Alert: Tool Sprawl. Complexity. Burnout. Help!Date/Time:- Sep 27, 2023 at 11 AM ET (05:00 PM CET, 8 AM PT)Speaker:- Chris Munford, CEO of NethopperWhy Attend:- Even as the adoption of cloud-native tools has grown, enterprises have actually lost their ability to be agile. DevOps teams find it even more difficult now to develop and deploy features to meet customers’ expectations.- Ironically, having more cloud-native development tools does not equate to having more agility. In fact, too many free and “easy-to-implement” tools have led to tool sprawl – a burden requiring DevOps teams to continuously integrate and upgrade their tools. Added to that, teams are challenged with managing their Kubernetes application operations across hybrid and multi-cloud landscapes, knowing who did what and when for both applications and infrastructure.- In this session, you will learn how to address DevOps challenges like these while increasing developer productivity and collaboration through a centralized GitOps-centric approach for automating software development and deployment, infrastructure provisioning, workflows, pipelines and more.Where to register:Tweet This:- [Webinar] DevOps Alert: Tool Sprawl. Complexity. Burnout. Help! September 27, 2023, 11 AM ET. https://hpe.zoom.us/webinar/register/2916927940609/WN_HuXCvPG4TAOdw12fJ3XTpg#/registration . #devops #gitops #cloudnative @HPE_Developer @nethopper10About NethopperNethopper.io is pioneering KAOPS, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc. For more information, visit www.nethopper.io

