VoDaVi Technologies LLC Celebrates 14-Years of Delivering Technology Excellence throughout New England.

VoDaVi Technologies, LLC announced their 14th Anniversary of delivering Information Technology (IT) services and support to clients across New England.

It’s incredible to see the growth of VoDaVi over the past years, and I cannot wait to see what the next 14 years has in store.” — Chris Friel

NEW ENGLAND, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies, LLC (VoDaVi), a leading Information Technology (IT) provider, headquartered in Plymouth, MA celebrates 14years of implementing cost efficient business class solutions and services that improve technology outcomes for their clients across New England. First and foremost, we would like to thank our clients, employees, business partners and the various communities we serve.

“It’s incredible to see the growth of VoDaVi over the past years, and I cannot wait to see what the next 14 years has in store,” said Chris Friel, CEO and Co-Founder. “What started as a small company start-up operation has now grown into an organization powering technology solutions to the local communities we serve and creating jobs for others who share our passion and know that they can come to a place where it’s all about making an impact.”

VoDaVi initially began as a start-up operation out of the cofounders’ home in 2009. Since then, the company has doubled in size and is consistently growing the VoDaVi brand. VoDaVi has become the technology partner for many businesses and organizations throughout New England who rely heavily on technology to run their day-to-day business operations effectively and efficiently.

In the past year, VoDaVi has made significant additions to their online and physical offerings. The company celebrated the recent launch of their online e-Commerce store (https://shop.vodavitech.com/) for customers to conveniently shop VoDaVi’s full catalog of offerings. The newly launched website features new offerings with product specifications and images, shop by brand selections, and registration of user accounts for a convenient and streamlined checkout process. Customers searching for IT services and want to learn more about VoDaVi’s Professional Services for configuration, installation, or managed services and support can submit their request online to a VoDaVi specialist for special pricing.

VoDaVi has added Structured Cabling and Fiber Optics services to their existing offerings. This initiative is designed to provide VoDaVi’ s current and future clients with end-to-end network solutions for all their IT needs. VoDaVi’s adoption of fiber-optic and network cabling ensures that organizations have the underlying technology foundation that will allow them to provide for a solid and flexible technology environment.

Most excitingly, VoDaVi was recently recognized and ranked on Channel Future TOP 35 MSP501 as #4 Top Managed Service Providers (MSP) in Massachusetts and #8 in Top MSPs in entire New England region. Since its inception, VoDaVi has strived to provide best-in-class technology support and proactive services to many organizations throughout New England.

VoDaVi specializes in all facets of technology to ensure that our clients have the guidance, coverage and support they need to meet their business technology challenges. Customers know that VoDaVi’s Managed Services bring all of their IT support services and infrastructure management assets together in one place with one view. VoDaVi clients receive the benefit of seamless technology services and support from a single provider focused on their success.

As a single-source technology partner, VoDaVi provides collaboration, communication and technology solutions that leverage their voice, data, video, and security expertise to deliver enhanced solutions and provide for an even smoother customer experience from design to on-going support of our customers technology estate. To learn more about VoDaVi, visit https://www.VoDaViTech.com or the following social media accounts:

About VoDaVi Technologies

Since 2009, VoDaVi Technologies provides Business Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management. VoDaVi is an authorized provider on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) F05, F14, and S03 contracts. VoDaVi is an authorized supplier under Category 9: Equipment related to Network and Communication Services of the Blanket Massachusetts State Contract ITT72 Network Services, Communication Services, and Related Equipment. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit www.VoDaViTech.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or call us directly at 866.896.1777.