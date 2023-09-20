Craft Boxing Club Partners with FentanylSolution.org for "Fight Fentanyl" Fundraiser on October 7th

George Foreman III with his Craft Boxing team and FentanylSolution.org members unite in front of Craft Boxing Club, showcasing their collaborative efforts to combat the fentanyl epidemic.

Craft Boxing Club and FentanylSolution.org unite for a pivotal fundraiser on October 7th, addressing the escalating fentanyl crisis in America.

We're not just raising awareness; we're mobilizing community action. This event is a rallying cry for everyone to join the fight against fentanyl.” — Janice M. Celeste, CEO of FentanylSolution.org

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alarming rise of fentanyl poisonings has spurred Craft Boxing Club, owned by George Foreman III, into action. In collaboration with FentanylSolution.org, a dedicated non-profit organization focused on combating the dangers of fentanyl poisonings, the boxing gym will host "Fight Fentanyl" on October 7th. This event is dedicated to raising both awareness and crucial funds to address this urgent health crisis.

FentanylSolution.org's mission revolves around education, awareness, and advocacy. They aim to protect individuals from the risks of fentanyl-contaminated substances and provide resources and support for those affected by the epidemic.

Fentanyl, a substance alarmingly potent, has become the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45. In 2022, California witnessed its highest number of fatalities due to fentanyl, with 6,095 lives tragically cut short. This equates to 117 Californians every week. On a national scale, the statistics are equally harrowing, with 250 deaths reported daily.

The threat of fentanyl isn't isolated to those struggling with addiction. A significant number of counterfeit pills on the market are tainted with fentanyl, endangering unsuspecting individuals, including teenagers.

Janice M. Celeste, the President & CEO of FentanylSolution.org, remarked, "The challenge we face is monumental, but with community engagement and support, we can turn the tide. This event symbolizes our collective effort to combat this crisis."

The "Fight Fentanyl" event at Craft Boxing Club promises to be more than just an awareness campaign. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in workout classes, savor food, and gain essential knowledge about the perils of fentanyl.

As FentanylSolution.org and Craft Boxing Club join forces to combat the fentanyl crisis, they urge the community to be a part of this vital cause. Your contribution can make a significant difference in the fight against this epidemic, helping to fund educational initiatives, advocacy efforts, and community outreach programs. - Donate Now

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, October 7

- Time: 9 am - 1 pm

- Venue: Craft Boxing Club, 26662 Agoura Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302

- RSVP and Additional Information: Tinyurl.com/FightFentanyl

