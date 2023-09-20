HF Healthcare Services and the University of Health Sciences Antigua Partner to Expand Clinical Education in Guatemala
A Cooperative Clinical Rotations Program at Nasir Hospital will increase the quality of medical care in the region
We are delighted to partner with HF Healthcare Services”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new partnership between HF Healthcare Services (HFHS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Humanity First USA, and the University of Health Sciences Antigua (UHSA) will establish the UHSA Cooperative Clinical Rotations Program at Nasir Hospital beginning fall 2023. Humanity First USA is a humanitarian non-profit organization improving lives in the United States and abroad. It established Nasir Hospital in Sacatepéquez, Guatemala in 2018. University of Health Sciences Antigua, in Antigua & Barbuda West Indies, is recognized by The Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and listed in the Avicenna Directory of Medical Schools, formerly WHO, enabling its Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) graduates to take the medical licensure examinations in the USA, Canada, UK, and other countries.
Clinical rotations are a cornerstone of medical education. This partnership expands opportunities for medical students to gain experience serving patients in top-tier facilities with the guidance of experienced and passionate physicians.
Nasir Hospital is a standout facility in the heart of Central America serving patients in over 20 medical specialties and 24/7 emergency services. The hospital leverages top local talent and partnerships with international universities to deliver sustainable high-quality patient care. For over 40 years, the University of Health Sciences Antigua has been graduating medical professionals prepared to address national and international challenges in medicine with an emphasis on primary care. Both institutions are dedicated to fulfilling the WHO’s global targets for universal healthcare access and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal to ensure healthy lives.
“We are excited to welcome the next generation of medical students from the University of Health Sciences Antigua to train at Nasir Hospital. The hospital’s world-class resources will complement the rigorous medical degree program from UHSA, resulting in well-trained physicians and superior patient care.” ~Majid Khan, CEO of HF Healthcare Services
"We are delighted to partner with HF Healthcare Services. Nasir Hospital, which will provide our medical students with invaluable hands-on experiences and contribute to global healthcare access and sustainability, will be an outstanding opportunity for our Doctor of Medicine students." ~Dr. Akande of UHSA.
“Nasir Hospital treats thousands of patients each year and fosters a learning community for hospital staff and visiting physicians. We look forward to UHSA students learning from and contributing to this community in service of our patients.” ~Munum Naeem, Chairman and Executive Director, Humanity First USA.
Inquiries can be directed to Majid Khan at majid.khan@hfhealthcare.org. Patients can learn more about Nasir Hospital through https://hfhealthcare.org/ and prospective medical students can visit UHSA at https://www.uhsa.ag/
