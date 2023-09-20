Sweden increases support to address global hunger crisis

The Government is now increasing support to the World Food Programme (WFP) by SEK 239 million to immediately address the deepened global hunger crisis, which has been exacerbated by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The funds will be used to address the huge needs in many of the world’s hardest hit countries.

“Around the world, more people than ever are suffering from hunger. Sweden is helping to break and reverse this negative trend. Only two weeks have passed since the WFP requested more funds from its donors, and Sweden has been quick to respond with this support. We are committed to saving lives and ensuring that fewer people go hungry, not least women and children,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

With these additional funds, Sweden’s total support to the WFP will exceed SEK 1.35 billion in 2023. Sweden is announcing the additional support today in conjunction with Mr Forssell’s meeting with Executive Director of the World Food Programme Cindy McCain in New York. The additional support will go to WFP humanitarian operations in countries throughout the world, where the needs are greatest and most acute.

Ms McCain has previously warned of the WFP being forced to make cutbacks in support to many hard-hit countries, including the countries where the Swedish support will now be used.

“Humanitarian need is at record levels, and without sufficient funding we are forced to make tough decisions to take from the hungry to feed the starving. Sweden’s continued flexible support is therefore of critical importance, allowing us to act with efficiency and agility in the most urgent crises around the world. Thank you for being a committed, strategic partner in our fight against global hunger,” says Ms McCain.