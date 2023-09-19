Meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi

TAJIKISTAN, September 19 - On September 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Honorable Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States of America, on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Further strengthening of Tajikistan-Iran relations and important regional and international issues were discussed at the meeting.

The leaders of the two states expressed their satisfaction with the constructive political dialogue and considered as essential the successful continuation of relations, first of all, in the fields of trade and economy, energy, transport and transit, tourism, multidimensional cooperation between the regions and provinces of the two countries, increase in number of flights between the two countries and the simplification of the movement of the people of the two countries.

It was emphasized that the practical implementation of the Program of economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries until 2030 and the continuation of the effective activity of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission will be of special importance for the realization of the goals.

During the meeting, the heads of state touched upon the cooperation of the countries within the framework of international and regional organizations, including the United Nations and its institutions, the Economic Cooperation Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The parties also exchanged views on the escalation in modern threats and challenges, such as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, transnational organized crime and cybercrime, which pose serious dangers to the security situation of the countries.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, it was emphasized that Tajikistan and Iran, as the closest neighbors, are more interested in restoring peace and stability in this country than others.

The interlocutors also had a fruitful discussion on other issues of interest.