Meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi

TAJIKISTAN, September 19 - On September 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the  Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali  Rahmon, met with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran,  Honorable Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi at the UN Headquarters in New York,  United States of America, on the sidelines of the General Debate of the  78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

 Further strengthening of Tajikistan-Iran relations and important  regional and international issues were discussed at the meeting.

 The leaders of the two states expressed their satisfaction with the  constructive political dialogue and considered as essential the  successful continuation of relations, first of all, in the fields of  trade and economy, energy, transport and transit, tourism,  multidimensional cooperation between the regions and provinces of the  two countries, increase in number of flights between the two countries  and the simplification of the movement of the people of the two  countries.

 It was emphasized that the practical implementation of the Program of  economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries until 2030  and the continuation of the effective activity of the Joint  Intergovernmental Commission will be of special importance for the  realization of the goals.

 During the meeting, the heads of state touched upon the cooperation of  the countries within the framework of international and regional  organizations, including the United Nations and its institutions, the  Economic Cooperation Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization  and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

 The parties also exchanged views on the escalation in modern threats and  challenges, such as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking,  transnational organized crime and cybercrime, which pose serious dangers  to the security situation of the countries.

 Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, it was emphasized that  Tajikistan and Iran, as the closest neighbors, are more interested in  restoring peace and stability in this country than others.

 The interlocutors also had a fruitful discussion on other issues of  interest.

 

