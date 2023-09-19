Meeting with the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

TAJIKISTAN, September 19 - On September 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Honorable Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States of America, on the sidelines of the General Debate of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, issues of strengthening and expanding relations between Tajikistan and Algeria were discussed.

The interlocutors paid attention to the issue of enhancement of relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, as well as important issues on the agenda of the General Debate of the 78th Session of UNGA.