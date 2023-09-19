Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,879 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

TAJIKISTAN, September 19 - On September 19, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the  Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the People's Democratic Republic of  Algeria, Honorable Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the UN Headquarters in New York, United States of America, on the sidelines of the General Debate  of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, issues of strengthening and expanding relations  between Tajikistan and Algeria were discussed.

The interlocutors paid attention to the issue of enhancement of  relations between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, as well  as important issues on the agenda of the General Debate of the 78th  Session of UNGA.

 

You just read:

Meeting with the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more