TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) celebrates Crime Intelligence Analyst Appreciation Day today.



FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “I am so proud of FDLE’s crime intelligence analysts who work every day to help save lives and solve crimes. They are a critical force multiplier in the law enforcement profession.”



In 2003, FDLE created the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy, a first-of-its-kind program in the nation. Analysts from agencies across Florida learn criminal and intelligence analysis skills that are used by law enforcement and other emergency responders to successfully prevent crime and conduct complex investigations.



FDLE’s long-term goal in creating the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy was to establish and provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the establishment of this analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.



During the six-week academy, the analysts are challenged with hands-on training, assignments and weekly quizzes. They develop the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. Students take a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work. Successful graduates are recognized as Florida-Certified Law Enforcement Analysts.



