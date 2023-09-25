County of Santa Rosa, FL, Increases Transparency in Asset Management with OpenGov

With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the County of Santa Rosa will be able to leverage the system’s advanced features to optimize daily operations.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Looking for a system that would allow it to eliminate manual steps and improve transparency in its asset management, the County of Santa Rosa, FL, began looking for a modern software solution. Recognizing these challenges, the County turned to OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for local government.A popular tourist destination, the County of Santa Rosa is committed to efficient service delivery and ensuring transparency for its residents. As part of this commitment, the County wanted to find a system that offered real-time asset data and easy reporting. In its search, Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov emerged as the top choice, owing to its commitment to seamless integrations with existing systems and unmatched customer support.With the introduction of Cartegraph Asset Management, the County of Santa Rosa will be able to leverage the system’s advanced features to optimize daily operations. The integration will enhance County processes by fostering efficiencies and collaboration across different departments. Further, the software's ability to track and communicate asset conditions and outstanding work orders in real-time will help the County step up its asset management work.The County of Santa Rosa joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.