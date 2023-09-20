California State University, East Bay to Launch New Online Cannabis Education Certificate Programs
[These programs] align perfectly with our goal of equipping our regional workforce with the skills and knowledge needed for success in a rapidly evolving job market.”HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California State University, East Bay will launch several online certificates in cannabis education starting this fall in partnership with Green Flower, the industry leader in cannabis education. Cal State East Bay is the first California State University to partner with Green Flower and offer certificates related to the legal cannabis industry.
— Kate White, Dir. of Professional & Continuing Education at CSU East Bay
“We are excited to partner with Green Flower because they provide high-quality training for an in-demand field,” said Kate White, director of Professional and Continuing Education at Cal State East Bay. “California is the nation’s top cannabis market and top cannabis employer. Green Flower’s expertise in the field, innovative curriculum, and commitment to staying up-to-date with industry trends align perfectly with our goal of equipping our regional workforce with the skills and knowledge needed for success in a rapidly evolving job market.”
Starting this fall, Cal State East Bay will offer four certificates, including: The Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Medicine and Healthcare, Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management, and Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture.
Each certificate program consists of three eight-week courses that can be completed within six months. All courses are fully online and asynchronous with no set meeting times, making it convenient for busy professionals. Throughout the courses, an instructor will guide students through weekly materials, assignments and interactions with their fellow students.
Upon completion, students will receive a digital badge credential from Cal State East Bay and the Green Flower Institute along with access to CareersInCannabis.com, the largest cannabis industry job site, and the Green Flower Institute Employer Network.
“We are very confident that the programs offered by Cal State East Bay will be a great success and extremely helpful,” said Daniel Kalef, chief growth officer at Green Flower. “ The business of cannabis, cannabis medicine and health care, compliance and agriculture are all areas in great need when it comes to training. We applaud and appreciate the commitment of the administration at the university to be a part of the solution and a pathway for opportunity in the cannabis industry in California and beyond.”
To learn more and register now for these programs that begin this November, visit http://cannabiseducation.ce.csueastbay.edu/.
About California State University, East Bay
For more than 60 years, Cal State East Bay has served the Bay Area as part of the California State University system, providing access to higher education for a diverse student body and advancing regional engagement through its academic programs and leadership.
Cal State East Bay has been recognized from everything from its diversity and social mobility potential to its business school and online education. Cal State East Bay is known as an early adopter, innovator, and leader of quality online education among CSU campuses. Cal State East Bay’s Online Campus offers award-winning online and hybrid programs designed for busy working adult learners. The university’s format enables students to pursue their college education in a flexible and affordable way.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower partners with universities and colleges to offer the highest quality educational programs in Cannabis Medicine and Healthcare, Cannabis Enterprise, Cannabis Agriculture, and Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management. Green Flower provides a market-driven curriculum that is facilitated by top cannabis experts to offer paramount instruction from within the cannabis industry.
Erin Saint-Hilaire
California State University, East Bay
erin.saint-hilaire@csueastbay.edu